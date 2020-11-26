Moving away from US Treasury bonds: Defensive asset alternatives to government bonds

What options are there for investors?

Van Luu, head of currency at Russell Investments, looks at the alternative instruments investors should consider for portfolio diversification and risk reduction purposes in lieu of government bonds.
Cash
Cash offers nominal stability and diversifies equity risk by virtue of having minimal return volatility. 

However, cash almost certainly will have negative real return for an extended period as central banks keep policy rates below the inflation rate to support the economic recovery.

Cash rates could still go outright negative in nominal terms. In our view, cash is an unattractive bond alternative.
Gold
The price of gold often rises when the opportunity cost of holding it, as measured by the real interest rate, is low. Unlike bonds, the price upside for gold is not limited. 

In addition, the gold market is sufficiently large for investors to make significant allocations to. Gold could be particularly attractive in an inflationary scenario with financial repression. 

In such an outcome, policymakers keep nominal bond yields low through continued asset purchases while engineering a rise in inflation.

The main disadvantage of gold is that it does not produce income. Moreover, its market value is often driven by investor beliefs and supply/demand imbalances rather than its intrinsic qualities. 

Its industrial use is dwarfed by investment allocations, making it potentially susceptible to swings in investor sentiment. 

We believe gold can play a diversifying role in portfolios, although it should not be seen as the one replacement for bonds. 

Gold-mining companies and other raw materials producers are a way of securing reserves in the ground rather than the finished commodity.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)
Like gold, TIPS will likely do well in an inflationary scenario that could be harmful to other asset classes (including equities). 

We believe that inflation rates discounted in TIPS are still low enough, at around 1.6% for the next 10 years, to make the asset class an attractive inflation hedge and a worthwhile alternative to conventional bonds.
Long US Treasuries futures/short Euro Bund futures
One creative way of obtaining the downside hedging properties of Treasuries while lessening the adverse effect of a potential spike in global yields is to establish a long Treasury future/short Bund future position.

At around -0.50% yield for the 10-year maturity, German government bond yields are arguably even closer to their floor than their US equivalents.

In a risk-off scenario, Treasuries would have more room to rally than Bunds while potentially moving more in sync in a rising rate environment. 

If that is indeed the case, the exposure creates a welcome asymmetry of protecting in a bad state of the world and being neutral otherwise.
Defensive currencies
With developed-market interest rates all in lockstep and close to zero, currency markets could be the release valve for macroeconomic imbalances and major market events. 

Some currencies such as the Japanese yen often rally when risk assets sink – i.e. they are defensive currencies. 

We think that holding defensive currencies against those with the opposite behaviour, for example the Australian dollar, is a good hedge for equity risk. Currency exposures do not require upfront funding. 

That also applies to return-seeking strategies that have a risk premium exposure with low correlation to stock markets.
Defensive stocks
Another way of lowering equity risk while maintaining some upside is to create baskets of defensive stocks that had stable positive dividend income or stable cash flows through prior recessions. 

The main drawback is that such a strategy still has some positive correlation to the overall stock market. 

However, its lower downside risk could reduce the need for diversifying asset classes.
Equity options
Finally, index put options are the most direct downside protection for equity market exposure. 

This is akin to buying insurance where the investor pays a premium for protecting against an adverse outcome. 

Using option protection on some portion of equity exposure may allow for retaining a higher allocation to equity than otherwise possible.
  • Van Luu
US Treasury bonds are not likely to repeat their spectacular performance as the income-producing risk reducers in portfolios of the past four decades.

While government bonds still have a role to play as a risk-reducer and deflation hedge, we believe that they will not be as powerful a counterweight to equity risk as in the past.

Investors should therefore look at worthwhile alternatives for diversification.

To be an effective counterbalance to equity risk, an exposure either needs to have much lower volatility than, or a negative correlation with, the stock market.

With short-term interest rates likely to stay close to zero for an extended period, investors might want to consider using leverage to enhance their portfolio diversification.

Unfunded exposures should also be given serious consideration, given that physical diversifying exposures can crowd out allocations to growth assets. It is unlikely that any single exposure will perform as well as bonds have done in that function.

Therefore, we believe investors will need to find a balanced combination of bond alternatives such as we have outlined in the gallery above, else accept that portfolios are likely to experience greater downside risks than have been the case prior.

