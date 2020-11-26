Moving away from US Treasury bonds: Defensive asset alternatives to government bonds

Van Luu, head of currency at Russell Investments, looks at the alternative instruments investors should consider for portfolio diversification and risk reduction purposes in lieu of government bonds.
US Treasury bonds are not likely to repeat their spectacular performance as the income-producing risk reducers in portfolios of the past four decades.
While government bonds still have a role to play as a risk-reducer and deflation hedge, we believe that they will not be as powerful a counterweight to equity risk as in the past.
Investors should therefore look at worthwhile alternatives for diversification.
To be an effective counterbalance to equity risk, an exposure either needs to have much lower volatility than, or a negative correlation with, the stock market.
With short-term interest rates likely to stay close to zero for an extended period, investors might want to consider using leverage to enhance their portfolio diversification.
Unfunded exposures should also be given serious consideration, given that physical diversifying exposures can crowd out allocations to growth assets. It is unlikely that any single exposure will perform as well as bonds have done in that function.
Therefore, we believe investors will need to find a balanced combination of bond alternatives such as we have outlined in the gallery above, else accept that portfolios are likely to experience greater downside risks than have been the case prior.