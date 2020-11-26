Moving away from US Treasury bonds: Defensive asset alternatives to government bonds

Gold

The price of gold often rises when the opportunity cost of holding it, as measured by the real interest rate, is low. Unlike bonds, the price upside for gold is not limited.





In addition, the gold market is sufficiently large for investors to make significant allocations to. Gold could be particularly attractive in an inflationary scenario with financial repression.





In such an outcome, policymakers keep nominal bond yields low through continued asset purchases while engineering a rise in inflation.





The main disadvantage of gold is that it does not produce income. Moreover, its market value is often driven by investor beliefs and supply/demand imbalances rather than its intrinsic qualities.





Its industrial use is dwarfed by investment allocations, making it potentially susceptible to swings in investor sentiment.





We believe gold can play a diversifying role in portfolios, although it should not be seen as the one replacement for bonds.



