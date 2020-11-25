Why 'Whatever it takes' still holds sway - especially in emerging markets

"Whatever it takes", the seminal phrase coined by Mario Draghi at the height of the eurozone crisis in 2012, has never been more poignant.

The response to the Covid-19 crisis has been unprecedented in the history of central banking, with the combined balance sheet size of the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and People's Bank of China now in excess of $27trn.

Policy makers will continue to aggressively mitigate the ongoing economic fallout from the pandemic, in our view, injecting ever increasing liquidity and boosting asset purchases.

Throwing a lifeline: ECB support may save sinking economies

As a result of this bold and seemingly unlimited wave of liquidity, negatively yielding debt has now ballooned to almost $17trn globally.

We believe this creates a structural demand for higher-yielding emerging market debt (EMD).

Lagging behind

Emerging markets (EM) have been a slow and reluctant participant in the stimulus led recovery in high-beta assets this year, with EM FX a standout laggard relative to local currency debt (see chart below).

Partly, this is due to foreign investor participation remaining strikingly low, with domestic participants the key driver of the EM demand we have seen.

However, with idiosyncratic funding stresses largely contained, we believe the increasing pile of negatively yielding debt will now push investors to meaningfully engage with emerging markets.

What's been stopping investors?

An obvious recent hurdle to greater participation in EM was investors de-risking in the run up to the US Presidential election.

While we are now faced with the disruption of disputed outcome, we believe that uncertainty will fade over the coming weeks and expect EM to outperform.

Joe Biden's victory should encourage meaningful EM allocations, driving further tightening in local rates and foreign exchange participation in the broader high-beta asset rally.

This is chiefly due to what we expect to be a more systematic/less abrasive approach to China and a more internationalist, trade-friendly outlook from the President-Elect.

Likewise, a Biden administration would likely advocate for a stronger and more functional World Trade Organisation and provide political momentum for the International Monetary Fund to extend more resources to EM.

Further, Biden is clearly more internationalist as a candidate which could foster cross border commerce, thus supporting trade reliant emerging markets.

In the short-term, the prospect of continued Treasury yield increases, due to the pricing of higher deficits under a Biden Presidency, represents a notable risk to EMs.

But we believe this risk is likely to be negated by aggressive Federal Reserve intervention.