The carat or the stick? Gold's upward trajectory gives investors a reason to boost holdings

After gold's meteoric rise over the past two years, investors are left questioning the outlook for precious metals following the announced Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Put simply, this does not change the investment thesis. It is important to focus on what the drivers of gold were and how have they changed.

Gold had already risen from $1,200/oz in 2018 to $1,680/oz in March 2020, before Covid-19 affected everyday life in the West.

The primary driver of gold's ascension was low interest rates and increasing government debt, which has only accelerated under extensive Covid-19 stimulus plans and lockdowns.

In the West this is painful, but in emerging markets (EM) this is catastrophic.

Borrowing has reached levels where emerging nations debt service is now costs 10% of government revenues. This would suggest the recent move in gold to $1,880/oz is just pricing in this additional systemic risk, and potential future EM currency crises. This is already evident in the likes of Turkey and Zambia.

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, was calling for trillions of dollars in support back in April, from developed countries to support emerging economies due to their reduced ability to cope with Covid-19 impacts.

Gold holdings by emerging central banks also provide a key method of currency stabilisation, as well as countries looking to diversify from US Treasuries after the US/China trade war, leading to the conclusion from an Invesco survey (which anonymously polled 26 central banks) that 62% expect to increase their gold holdings over the next 12 months, with none expecting a reduction.

The vaccine news is undoubtedly great for humankind, but its expected impact on markets should be tempered. Vaccine success was well flagged and anticipated, following regular comments from political figures and leading immunologists such as Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

While the roll-out of the vaccine will not allow a full economic reopening until mid-2021 at the earliest - resulting in further government support packages from the US and the European Union among others, increasing borrowing to yet higher levels - central bank policy will primarily be focused on targeting unemployment, which is high and heading higher.

All those taken into account, it looks unlikely we will see a meaningful recovery in rates any time soon.

The US Election and its contested result has constrained Joe Biden's post-election response. Not taking over the reins until 20 January, the House and the Senate are left unable to agree a stimulus package.

The Republicans are seeking $500bn funding while the Democrats are at $2.4bn, both big numbers, with an outcome somewhere in the middle likely to be supportive for gold.

The EU's planned $2trn package has been delayed, following a veto from Hungary and Poland, although European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde stated she is "confident it can be resolved in days or weeks".

This funding will be split among the 27 EU nations, including those that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, such as Italy, who were at the centre of the European debt crisis in 2009 because of excessive borrowing.