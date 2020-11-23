When climate risk becomes investment risk: Raising the call for mandatory carbon emissions disclosure

Climate change is becoming an observable reality. Noticeably milder winters and hotter summers throughout Europe, recent wildfires in California and Australia, and more frequent droughts in Africa are all hard-to-escape manifestations of global warming.

As the world's population and the regulators start waking up to these warnings, climate risk becomes investment risk.

With tightening regulatory, consumer, and investor pressure, greenhouse gas emissions become a liability and a risk in a company's future performance.

As the realisation grows that in the coming decades our economy will experience changes in adapting to this new reality, much of the assets currently being used by today's emitters can become stranded - that is, prematurely depreciated and ultimately worthless.

Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards finalist interview: Invesco GBP Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Conversely, companies able to adapt to the new green reality are finding huge opportunities.

Finally, investors bear responsbility in helping the economy transition to a "greener" future by providing capital to green companies and helping the brown companies to reform.

Recently, a coalition overseeing $9trn in assets urged more than 30 large European companies - including Anglo American, BMW, and EDF - to begin reporting their carbon emissions and to better understand the risks and opportunities moving toward a greener future entails. This is a small step in addressing a very broad problem.

Companies have far to go to fully understand the risks, to adjust investment models for stranded assets or opportunities, and to help support the transition to a greener future. Investors critically depend on accurate information for both current and forward-looking greenhouse gas emissions.

Unfortunately, now investors do not have that data. Our recent research indicates mandatory reporting is likely to be the only possible solution.

Greenhouse gas emissions are highly concentrated. A 2017 analysis by CDP, an international non-profit that helps companies and cities disclose their environmental impact, found that 71% of all global greenhouse gas emissions since 1988 can be traced to just 100 fossil fuel producers.

In contrast, only 5% of the entire universe of carbon emitters is responsible for slightly more than 80% of total emissions.

Mediolanum bolsters ESG offering with Global Impact fund launch

Accurate greenhouse gas emission datas are necessary for investors to identify these companies. Absent accuracy, actions can quickly lose efficacy and investors can be exposed to excessive and underappreciated risks.

Investors who seek carbon emissions data to identify green companies currently rely on a combination of reported emissions data and estimated emissions data.

Absent mandatory reporting, the reported data are only available for companies representing about half of the total market capitalisation. The remainder is either estimated or are missing.

Many investors believe that estimated emissions data by third-party providers are a satisfactory substitute for company-reported emissions. Our new research debunks this view.

We analysed carbon data from four major carbon data providers from 2010 to 2016, and found that estimated emissions data are 2.4x less effective than reported data in identifying the 5% worst emitters. Thus, investors have only crude estimates of risks and opportunities related to carbon emissions.

Separately, data providers evaluate forward-looking emissions. If accurate, this information would be extremely valuable to investors because it would identify futurerisks and opportunities.

To be helpful for investors, forward-looking information should have the power to predict future changes in carbon emissions. Unfortunately, we find they do not have predictive power.

Data providers are working with the best information they can get, but without mandatory reporting and standardised reporting practices, greenhouse data are inadequate to accurately guide green investment toward a positive environmental impact.

Mandatory carbon emissions disclosure is necessary for investors to be able to accurately evaluate the investment risks and opportunities.

Vitali Kalesnik is partner and head of research - Europe at Research Affiliates