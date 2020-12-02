Call the ships to port: Automation of container facilities a worthwhile investment

There is a general malaise present within European markets. This is particularly true for 'value' stocks, which continue to polarise from their 'growth' counterparts as near-term concerns around cost cutting and dividend protection are increasingly the focus of investors and the drivers of relative performance.

Cargotec and Konecranes were two 'value' companies on our watch list but, being viewed with some scepticism by the market and lacking a catalyst, did not make it into the portfolio.

Over the past 18 months. however, this changed as Cargotec completed the acquisitions of the marine and offshore business from TTS Group and of Biarri Rail, a global provider of planning and scheduling optimisation software for freight railroads, and Konecranes appointed a new CEO.

The sustainability bloc party: Will the next decade be Europe's moment to shine?

These changes all represented positive moves and with the stocks on modest ratings, we bought index +2% positions. Both share prices suffered in the March 2020 sell-off, but we felt this was unjustified and used the proceeds from selling our oil stocks to maintain the portfolio weights.

The two Finnish engineers are now set to merge in a deal that represents massive consolidation for the industry. The deal was agreed on 1 October after a 20-year 'courtship' of indirect talks.

This has made strong investment cases even more compelling and we have allowed each position to rise to roughly 3.5% through stock appreciation.

Port equipment and automation will represent 40% of the combined group's sales and we are bullish for two reasons.

Firstly, the case for port automation is strong in its own right. While ports have adopted automation more slowly than comparable sectors, management and investors recognise an urgent need to modernise and drive efficiencies.

Anecdotally, one west coast US port operator recently announced 60 cost-efficiency projects; 59 of these will yield 20% of the projected savings. The last, port automation, will yield 80%.

Secondly, with EBIT margins often about 30%, ports are very profitable, especially when compared to the margins of container shipping companies.

But capitalism rarely stands still and with massive consolidation of the latter, port profitability is likely to come under pressure.

This is due to the shippers being able to demand sharper performance terms of the ports they choose to dock with and offering greater volumes if achieved.

The only way for ports to survive and stay profitable therefore is to modernise and drive efficiencies.

This is a classic capital-cycle investment opportunity. After an extended period of fairly poor trading, Cargotec and Konecranes are set to merge just as trading improves. Indeed, their position will be so strong that some analysts have worries around approval of the deal.

However, we have engaged with the management teams of both companies and each have reassured us that they expect the transaction to complete without hinderance from regulators or competition authorities.

Combined, Konecranes and Cargotec will benefit from better pricing power, synergy benefits and increased volumes.

The new entity will also catalyse momentum in automation and robotics by accelerating innovation via its huge research and development capability. This will drive profits and could lead to a doubling in the stock's rating.

As the question is now not if, but when and how port automation will be adopted more widely, we think over the next five years we will potentially make 300%-400% returns.

Chris Garsten is manager of the Waverton European Capital Growth fund