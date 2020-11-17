Growth in cybersecurity has been accelerated by Covid-19 - but will it last?

The first ever recorded cyber-attack dates back to 1988. For those of you who are unfamiliar with this attack, it exploited a worm known as the "Morris Worm", which started to install itself on computers, infecting and debilitating them, before finally crashing them.

The worm damaged about 6,000 computers, representing - at the time - roughly 10% of the entire internet. Over the ensuing decades, computing and connectivity would become even more ubiquitous, as how we work and play increasingly went online; and where, the combination of chips and sensors would become the very fabric of our how we live our lives.

Today, we live in a world where opportunistic cyber-attackers are everywhere. This year, they have leveraged the pandemic, in particular fear surrounding the pandemic, for their own personal gain.

In the first 100 days of the outbreak, the number of coronavirus-themed spam messages increased by 26%, while the number of impersonation attacks jumped by 30%.

Data from cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks revealed, earlier this year, that roughly 1800 malicious coronavirus-related domains were being registered each day, with approximately one-third of these targeting the US.

Microsoft also came out with a report noting that attackers were using fear surrounding the coronavirus to tempt users into clicking on malicious links, and parting with personal and/or highly sensitive information such as login credentials.

One notable scheme saw cyber-attackers use a replica of the interactive dashboard of virus infections and deaths produced by Johns Hopkins University to disseminate password-stealing malware across the web.

A recent survey from Next Caller on pandemic-related security concerns found that 44% of respondents noted an increase in emails, calls and texts from unknown sources.

This is a common marker of phishing attacks - scams in which hackers pose as companies or trusted individuals offering legitimate services to trick recipients into disclosing private information.

Targeting the World Health Organisation

In addition to the "normal" cyber-attacks that look to obtain an individual's personal information, the pandemic also brought with it new attack vectors, in particular "social engineering attacks".

Back in April, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a dramatic increase in the number of cyber-attacks directed at its staff. At one point, 450 active WHO email addresses were leaked online and reportedly "thousands belonging to others working on the novel coronavirus response".

Meanwhile, bad actors impersonating the WHO in emails targeted the general public with schemes to channel donations to a fictitious fund and not the authentic Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Targeting coronavirus relief packages

Furthermore, the US response to the pandemic, in which millions of Americans were offered Economic Impact Payments authorised by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act), brought another target for cybercriminals.

Emails containing malicious attachments were sent with subjects related to the relief package. One read "RE: UN Covid-19 Stimulus" and distributed a spyware known as AgentTesla (also designed to also steal information), while another read "Covid-19 Payment" and distributed malware known as Zeus Sphinx.

The idea behind both attacks was to lead the victim to a fake login page, where the final payment was supposedly being delivered.

Another type of attack leveraged stolen, personally identifiable information to submit fraudulent unemployment claims.

According to Alexander Urbelis, a partner at Blackstone Law Group: "I believe we are more susceptible to misinformation and ideological attacks because of the global Covid-19 health crisis, conflicting information about voting by mail, and chiefly because of how polarized, tribal, and generally intolerant we have become of each other as a society."

And these attacks have not been limited to everyday people. Companies have also been targeted. One of these attacks led one French pharmaceutical company to pay $7.25m to a fake supplier for the purchase of hand sanitiser and protective masks.