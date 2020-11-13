Talkaboutblack: Pushing firms for a real diversity and inclusion deal

As investment leadership teams grapple to appreciate and prioritise growing expectations from a broader range of stakeholders, it is reasonable to expect a 'saying/doing' gap on certain issues, especially given the acceleration of change.

Not least on the matter of diversity and inclusion (D&I) which has required several significant events in the recent past to catalyse organisational conviction.

As a result, it has become a defining priority. Indeed, in a recent Thinking Ahead Institute poll of C-suite leaders from 15 investment organisations (responsible for over $8.5trn) 92% identified D&I as the area of culture requiring most work.

Genuine organisational change of this sort should start by establishing the centrality of diversity to the organisation's core purpose, mission and objectives.

As such, organisations should start by first exploring why diversity matters to them, how it synchronises with their core purpose and where it finds its home in organisational values.

The 'why' matters because it speaks to the authenticity of the message and improves trust and connections with stakeholders.

Then leaders need to dive deep into diversity and come out with a multi-factor approach and policies that respect individual identity.

Gender, race, lived experience, cognitive differences and the intersectionality between these and many other attributes of individual identity need to be respected and should all be included in the conversation.

Having greater respect for the full gamut of individual identity bridges the gap between the so-called 'diverse' and 'non-diverse'.

Good diversity policies embrace identity and highlight how actions taken to address imbalances benefit the whole workforce.

Establishing the whys and wherefores are essential, but without clear diversity data and targets it is difficult to close any 'saying/doing' gap.

And any framework for assessing progress must comprehensively reflect team structure and dynamics, recruitment and hiring, career progression and the composition of senior leadership teams.

It should also incorporate a talent pipeline that reaches beyond just the assessment and hiring of candidates, to investing in the wider community.

In so doing, organisations can also become more attractive to the talent they seek.

These efforts to create diversity will not provide organisations the edge they seek without adding systematic inclusion.

Methods such as creating psychological safe zones for opposing views, collecting post-meeting feedback or using 'vote-discuss-vote' techniques serve to enhance inclusiveness in teams.

Building a common language on culture and expected behaviours are must-haves in organisations that want to harness the power of diverse teams.

Ultimately employees are best placed to judge whether there is a real D&I deal at their organisations and leaders are beginning to implement a range of these steps in order to really deliver against expectations.

As part of this they are being drawn to drive positive change in wider society by pinning their colours to various masts, making it all the more important to match saying with doing.

Marisa Hall is co-head of the Thinking Ahead Institute at Willis Towers Watson