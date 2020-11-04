How would a Biden administration deal with China?

Joe Biden may win the US Presidential Election, bringing sweeping change to Washington. If he does claim victory, what will happen to relations with China?

Donald Trump's technology war with China will be one of the defining themes of his presidency. His attacks on Chinese technology companies were aimed at securing future US technological leadership - therefore maintaining America's position as the unquestioned global hegemon.

But, as the world prepares for a potential change in the White House following the election, would a Biden win result in a sigh of relief from Beijing?

Ties between the world's most significant economic giants have deteriorated significantly this year. China hawks in the Trump administration, fuelled by suspicion over Chinese actions at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, ramped its actions against Chinese companies that they believe produce components that will enable Beijing to spy on the west.

It is no coincidence that the two companies the US appears to want to starve out of existence by limiting their markets and supply of components - Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) - are at the vanguard of the 5G technological revolution.

Video sharing app TikTok has been targeted too, because Washington claims it will share data with Chinese authorities - and data is the most valuable commodity around as we enter the 5G-fuelled world.

All these Chinese businesses have denied the US allegations.

Trump's big achievement

Trump's major achievement as President has been securing a dramatic shift in the attitude to China in Washington and the wider US.

In his long political career, Biden has always been 'pro-engagement' with Beijing, but his position has now evolved so much he referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a 'thug' in February.

During the campaign, Biden has vowed to stand up to Beijing, but derided Trump's Phase One trade deal signed in January, accusing the president of acting tough but damaging US manufacturing.

Indeed, a study by a US newspaper this week showed the trade war did not achieve its aim of returning factory jobs to the US.

There were winners and losers, but the net effect was basically no net new jobs. The analysis also showed that most of the gains in US manufacturing jobs happened prior to tariffs being introduced.

Nevertheless, Biden has not made any commitment to alter the current tariff regime.

"I will use tariffs when they are needed, but the difference between me and Trump is that I will have a strategy - a plan - to use those tariffs to win, not just to fake toughness," Biden said in May.

However, he has promised a more global approach to countering Chinese companies' influence, which should please allies frustrated by Trump's 'America First' policies.

These changes will involve an increased focus on Chinese human rights abuses. The Biden campaign has accused China of committing a 'genocide' of Uighurs in Xinjiang - an extremely loaded term that the Trump administration has shied away from using.

Increasing pressure on Beijing about its internal affairs is likely to cause relations to deteriorate further, not improve.

Trump appeared to deliberately side-line these issues, as he fought for jobs for his agricultural base in the Mid-West.

This implies that the battle could get tougher still under a Biden presidency, as his 'thug' counterpart in Beijing is further driven to outcompete the US in technology.