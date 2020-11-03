The new world: Seven factors driving emerging markets post-Covid

Earlier this year, we suggested that the policy response to the Covid-19 crisis would lead to a strong rise in global money growth, in turn suggesting strong economic growth in late 2020-21.

The subsequent monetary pick-up has exceeded expectations, raising the prospect of a full-scale boom in 2021 with an accompanying inflation pick-up. Emerging market (EM) equities would be expected to outperform in such a scenario.

The key monetary indicator used for economic forecasting here is the six-month change in real (i.e. inflation-adjusted) narrow money in the G7 economies and seven large emerging economies (the "E7").

This was at a modest level entering 2020 but surged over February-May, reaching the highest level on record in data extending back to the 1990s as shown in the chart below.

Allowing for an average nine-month lead, the suggestion is that global economic momentum will rise into early 2021, at least.

The global surge owes much to a 22% explosion in US narrow money since end-2019 but the reality is that strong accelerations have occurred in almost all economies.

Narrow money is more useful for anticipating economic momentum turning points but broad money is a better guide to medium-term inflation prospects.

Annual growth of G7 plus E7 nominal broad money, like that of narrow money, is the highest since the 1990s (at least) as shown in the chart below.

The dual surge contrasts with late GFC developments, when a narrow money pick-up signaled an economic recovery but broad money weakness argued against an accompanying rise in inflation.

G7-only money data are available much further back. Annual broad money growth is the fastest since 1973 and not much below a post-WW2 peak in 1972, ahead of an inflation surge:

The 1970s inflation upswing was magnified by a quadrupling of the oil price following the Arab oil embargo of October 1973. Absent a similar shock, a reasonable expectation is that G7 inflation will reach 6-7% in 2021-22.

This assumes that current broad money growth of about 17% is partly reflected in strong real GDP growth of 3%-4%, while velocity falls by 7% p.a. - two standard deviations more than the average rate of decline over the past 50+ years.

The global cycle analysis conducted here is consistent with the monetary signal of strong economic growth and rising inflation.

Recent business surveys confirm that the stockbuilding (inventory) and business investment cycles bottomed during H1, while an upswing in the longer-term housing cycle is regaining momentum in response to record low mortgage rates.

Overlaying these activity cycles is the "long wave" price/inflation cycle, which averages 54 years and suggests a secular rise in inflation to a peak in the late 2020s.

The suggested scenario of strong growth and rising inflation would probably be associated with outperformance of EM equities relative to developed markets, given their historical positive correlation with global economic momentum and commodity prices.

A consistent message is given by our seven-factor checklist for assessing the relative attraction of EM equities, which is the most bullish since 2016. Five factors are positive: global industrial momentum (reviving), global "excess" money (strong), earnings revisions (stronger recently in EM than developed markets), commodity prices (recovering) and valuations (low in absolute terms and relative to developed markets).