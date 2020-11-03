Glass half-empty outlook? Pub sector drowning in its sorrows

On Friday 16 October, Wetherspoons revealed its first loss since 1984. Feeling angry and disappointed, founder Tim Martin took his opportunity to hammer home a simple message: the UK pub trade has been disproportionately targeted by Covid-19 restrictions.

With Wetherspoons suffering a £105.4m loss, Martin criticised the UK's coronavirus measures as an "ever-changing raft of ill-thought-out regulations."

He also told shareholders the UK should follow the Swedish model of lighter restrictions.

Martin's style might not be to everyone's taste, but many in the leisure trade will have felt some sympathy for his argument.

Thousands of licensed premises have already gone to the wall and the sector has spent millions on hygiene and social distancing measures - only to watch in dismay as other industries with looser restrictions see higher infection rates.

Garraway's Schembri: There's value somewhere in value

This wall of bad news can paint a very dark picture indeed. But after interviewing a massive range of experts in the pub and leisure trade, the true picture is actually incredibly complex and nuanced.

By the end of July, after months of national lockdown, roughly six out of ten licensed premises in the UK had reopened. By the end of August, this figure was just less than eight out of ten.

At the end of September, it was a fraction above that number - meaning Britain has nearly 25,000 fewer licensed premises open than it did before lockdown.

Reopening with capacity constraints was always going to be more painful than some commentators realised. Many pubs only become profitable at between 70% and 80% capacity, but social distancing regulations mean pubs are often capped at 50%-60% capacity.

We have been told this is likely to drive managed-pub's revenues down roughly 40%-50% over the next six months. Similarly, labour expenses are up by 10-20% as more staff are required to operate new systems, adding further pressure to the cost base.

Trading levels did rebound in August, with good weather, the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, and an overall increased (about 30%) spend per head all providing welcome tailwinds.

Value opportunities for vaccine optimists

But since then tightening lockdown measures have taken their toll. For example, many city centre pubs normally generate around a quarter of their total sales after 10pm over Thursday and Friday night.

Little wonder then that Martin bemoaned the apparent inconsistency of "many thousands of hospitality industry employees, striving to maintain hygiene and social-distancing standards" only to "go off duty at 10pm, leaving people to socialise in homes and at private events which are, in reality, impossible to regulate".

So where now for UK hospitality? We have been told that the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place mean the UK is likely to lose another 1,500 to 2,000 pubs over the next 12 to 18 months - as well as thousands more licensed premises.

With restrictions tightening again, the trade experts we are speaking to say Q1 and Q2 next year are going to be very tough indeed. VAT will be back up, suspended payments will become due, unemployment levels will bite, business rates will return, and rent relief will taper away.

Martin says the outlook for pubs over the remainder of the current financial year is "even more unpredictable."

With curfews, regional circuit breakers, and social distancing now all in play, whether you agree the UK pub trade has been disproportionately targeted or not - one has to feel some sympathy for UK publicans.

So who has the best outlook? The experts we are speaking to argue that although the outlook is nothing short of grim, three big factors will influence which businesses sink or swim.

Firstly, size will matter. Many smaller chains look ripe for consolidation and sadly, an array of smaller, independent players will simply fall out of the market.

Secondly, geography will be a critical factor. Pubs based in city centres, those in commercial or international tourist districts, plus those built around transport hubs are obviously going to suffer disproportionately.

However, many suburban pubs, especially those in wealthier neighbourhoods, should actually prosper from the number of people working from home.

Thirdly, pubs with a larger footprint, able to serve food and attract customers on the strength of their gastro offer should do well.

Martin is right to say the UK pub trade has been hit hard by Covid-19 measures. But what he did not say is that not all pubs will fare equally.

Ross Hindle is analyst at Third Bridge