Throwing a lifeline: ECB support may save sinking economies

The impending US General Election is keeping investors on tenterhooks and markets have been acting accordingly, with volatility rearing its head across both US and global markets over the past week.

But aside from slanging matches, lawsuits, a deluge of mail-in ballots and even a risk that the incumbent president may refuse to leave The White House if the vote does not swing in his favour, Europe is currently having to deal with its own headwinds.

One by one, countries across the continent have implemented stricter lockdown measures as Covid-19 infection numbers have begun to rise once more, with new cases across the 27 member states reaching 156,000 on 25 October, compared to an average of 32,500 over seven days during April's peak.

Last Monday, Italy announced all bars and restaurants will have to close by 6pm for at least a month, while citizens are urged not to leave their immediate areas and masks must be worn both indoors and outdoors.

The Netherlands and the Czech Republic are halfway through partial circuit-breaker lockdowns, Spain is in a six-month state of emergency and Russia has been reporting daily cases of Covid-19 at record highs.

Things came to a head last Wednesday evening when French President Emmanuel Macron announced a second national lockdown, with 33,000 new cases of the virus reported on the previous Tuesday alone.

Until at least 1 December, French citizens will only be allowed to leave their homes for one hour of exercise per day, to buy essential goods or for medical appointments.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel simultaneously announced a 'lockdown lite' in Germany, which involves the closure of gyms, theatres, restaurants, and hotels to tourists from 2 November for four weeks.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to ten people and can involve no more than two separate households.

On Wednesday alone, the DAX and CAC 40 tumbled by as much as 4.6% and 4.1% respectively, while the Euro Stoxx 50 fell to its five-month low with a decline of 3.8%.

With UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announcing a month-long lockdown commencing from this Thursday (5 November), and as restrictions across Europe only look set to tighten further, will the continent's second wave throw a spanner in the works of its economic recovery and, subsequently, its stockmarket performance?

Lombard Odier's chief investment officer Stéphane Monier does not believe any economic progress made by Europe to date will be undone, given that many fiscal and monetary coping measures used by the region are already in place, so can quickly be extended rather than depending on the advent of new programmes and policies.

"In addition, the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy support for assets will continue," he reasoned.

"These measures should include an accelerated final approval for the European Union's €750bn recovery fund, with the first disbursements next year."

Indeed, the ECB last Thursday revealed the bank will keep rates unchanged and "recalibrate its instruments, as appropriate, to respond to the unfolding situation".

But has the bank used all the tools in its toolbox when it comes to traditional monetary policy? Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said there is "no reason to doubt their resolve" for the next few years.

"They may just need to be a little more creative", he added.