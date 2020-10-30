Ghouls rush in? The not-so frightening outlook for UK equities

UK equities have been haunting multi asset investors' portfolios, cursing them with poor returns for several years. The unpopular makeup of the FTSE 100, a market devoid of almost all things technology based but heavy on big oil and big banks - plus the looming spectre of Brexit - has scared many investors away.

In fact, the UK is now so unpopular that it is now "normal" for UK managers to no longer hold a significant portion of their portfolios in UK assets.

Can anybody dare to imagine the horror show if the US retail and institutional investors ever went down the same track? Now that would be genuinely scary.

This already difficult situation was compounded in February this year as investors swiftly decided which stocks were likely to succeed in pandemic conditions and which should be discounted or sold completely.

A Nightmare on Regent Street? The ghost of retail past even store credit cannot bury

Most UK equities fell afoul of market sentiment as dividend paying equities including, oil & gas and financials were the biggest losers.

UK equities fell further than other developed markets and at the time it was hard to make a case for why anybody would invest in the UK versus our developed market peers.

Many investors considered Covid-19 to be the final nail in the UK coffin and UK equities saw a huge number of outflows in the months following February's initial sell off.

Heading into the woods

As we approach Halloween, it is worth considering that we are now significantly further down the road on many of these fronts.

To be fair the road at first glance could appear to be like the ones in horror movies, where a car goes through the middle of a dark forest and then the engine cuts out, there is silence and the fear is palpable.

To many the situation may feel just as bleak, considering the 49% cut in UK dividends, persistent Covid-19 restrictions, local lockdowns and volatile market conditions.

It is, however, worth a moment of reflection as to how much new uncertainty and headwinds the UK verses the rest of the developed world will face and what is already in the price?

The land that time forgot? Why UK equities are in need of a vaccine

As in any classic horror film the danger usually peaks just prior to the point of relative safety. We are on record as saying that equity markets look through shorter term market woes more rapidly than many would expect.

This may go some way to explain why many UK investors and managers are seeing opportunity in the UK relative to other developed markets.

We cannot forget all those momentum traders out there, who would have to have been crazy to jump on a bandwagon which appeared to have no wheels on it.

The absolute capitulation of dividend paying stocks affected the UK market more acutely than others due to its overabundance of these firms.

It stands to reason that if the outlook for dividend paying companies improves then the UK should benefit more than many of its developed market peers.

The likelihood of which seems to be improving as companies believe that the worst is behind them.

After all, it is easy to dwell on the recent past and extrapolate that past into the future.

A recent past that includes two thirds of companies cutting or cancelling their dividends this year, something that seems unlikely to happen again.