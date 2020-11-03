Before, during and after: What this US election means for big tech

An investor, a regulator and US President Donald Trump walk into a bar. The barman asks them: "What is your opinion of Big Tech?"

The investor says: "I love Big Tech: the FAANGs have netted me double-digit returns in the last few months alone!"

The regulator says: "They are too big and do not pay enough tax. Big tech needs to be broken up!"

Trump says: "I do not like those guys. They are always so MEAN to me!"

Aside from being mildly amusing, this skit illustrates two things. First, big tech is at the centre of everybody's attention right now - from politicians, regulators and investors to concerned parents and their zombie-eyed children.

Secondly, Big tech divides opinion. On the one hand, these are some of the biggest and most successful companies in history. On the other, they monopolise markets and threaten to undermine the fabric of society.

It is against this backdrop of high-stakes and uncertainty that, on 3 November, Americans will go to the polls to elect a new president.

For big tech, this election could not have come at a more crucial time. To understand its implications, I will explore the big tech landscape before, during and after the upcoming election.

In doing so, we will see how the industry will fare at this crucial juncture and what this might mean for investors.

Before

If one were to consider equity markets alone, 2020 has been a stellar year for big tech. Over the course of the pandemic, which has served to accelerate the digital transition, tech stocks have soared to record levels.

However, this growth has proven to be a double-edged sword. With great size comes great power, and with it the threat of regulation.

To this end, 2020 has seen regulators from multiple jurisdictions apply more pressure than ever before to curb the market dominance exercised by these companies.

Whoever wins the presidency in November will have to respond to these mounting pressures. Shoring up the market from unfair practices and clamping down on tax avoidance will be at the top of the agenda. This could impact top and bottom line growth. Investors beware.

During

Observers are apprehensive about the role big tech is playing in the current election. As we know from the previous cycle, tech has the potential to distort how we think and undermine the integrity of our democratic systems.

This time around, huge pressure is being placed on tech companies - especially the likes of Facebook, Google and Twitter - to moderate content in a bid to tackle misinformation, hate speech and violent content. This comes with a significant cost.

Google has done well to limit the impact of this content moderation, due to its advanced AI capabilities, which allow the company to automate much of the operation.

By contrast, Facebook's AI capabilities are less advanced. The company has to fund a small army of workers to manually check content, all the while exposing actual humans to a stream of graphic content.

These elections are a chance for big tech to demonstrate it has control over content. Facebook is the most at risk here.

The financial and reputational costs associated with getting it wrong for a second time would be severe, and with decision-making concentrated in a single dictatorial leader, founder Mark Zuckerberg, the risk of such a mistake is also high.

After

So we have made it past election day. A close and disputed result would be the worst outcome for markets, potentially creating huge volatility for days, weeks or even months.

However, the US Constitution requires a new President to take office at noon on 20 January, so by that date either Donald Trump or Joe Biden will have won the presidency. What is next for big tech?

A Trump re-election is unlikely to bode well for big tech; Trump's tendency to take opposition personally being a key factor. He has had posts flagged on Twitter, engaged in internet spats with Jeff Bezos and generally feels threatened by Silicon Valley's perceived anti-conservative bias.

Not surprising then that Trump declared: "if Congress doesn't bring fairness to big tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with executive orders."

A Blue victory might also present a challenge to big tech. A Biden administration, more favourably disposed to international collaboration than its predecessor, would likely work with other tax authorities to put together a global approach to corporate taxation that prevents businesses from deeming core intellectual property to be held in low-tax jurisdictions without the supporting costs and skilled engineers to create or maintain it.

It seems strange that the US has so far resisted such moves, as it is clearly the jurisdiction with the most to gain from bringing such gross distortions to an end and thus collecting a lot of back-tax from big tech.

Ultimately, whatever the outcome on 3 November, uncertain waters lie ahead. With rising stakes and mounting pressures, investors must weigh up the possible risks and consider which companies are most exposed.

Will the SS Big Tech blissfully float off into the sunset or will it collide with a regulation-shaped iceberg in the North Atlantic? Only time will tell.

All aboard!

William de Gale is a portfolio manager at BlueBox Asset Management