Covid-19 and antimicrobial resistance: The next health crisis?

As the world grapples with Covid-19, antibiotics used to treat serious secondary bacterial infections associated with the coronavirus are making their way into wastewater with potentially dire consequences.

Most concerning is the fact that some output from wastewater treatment plants includes traces of antibiotic-resistant DNA.

This genetic material is potentially dangerous, as it may not be possible to halt host organisms with common antibiotics.

Covid-19 is a virus, so antibiotics will not treat it. However, infected patients in intensive care frequently develop respiratory bacterial infections, particularly those treated on ventilators.

'Covid is not going away': Virologist fund manager Dr Ogden on coronavirus, healthcare valuations and biotech opportunities

If the clinician is not certain about the presence of a bacterial infection and the patient's health seems to be deteriorating fast, antibiotics may be prescribed anyway.

This may well result in a much larger problem in the future, because growing numbers of bacteria are becoming immune to antibiotics.

At least 700,000 people already die every year from drug-resistant infections, like tuberculosis - that's only slightly less than had been lost to Covid-19 by mid-August.

No room for complacency

The conditions are in place for drug-resistant superbugs to proliferate faster. Unlike Covid-19, which has had the greatest impact on the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions, antmicrobial resistance (AMR) is indiscriminate and can affect everyone.

We do not know the exact scale of the problem, but the World Health Organisation had already stepped up monitoring by collating data from 66 countries in 2019 and hopes to expand this.

However, given the longevity and severity of the pandemic, it is fair to say the sheer quantity of antibiotics being used is likely to be much greater than in the swine flu pandemic in 2009.

Many people are not aware that around 98% of antibiotics consumed are still active when excreted. These compounds then make their way into our wastewater systems.

This is a ticking timebomb for utility companies yet is rarely discussed.

We see risks accumulating right across the water cycle. What we have seen in China and India, where they produce most of the antibiotics, is that factories are not always rigorous in the way they manage the water flowing out of their facilities.

This can result in festering streams running alongside them, which could even be ground zero for the next superbug.

Value opportunities for vaccine optimists

Failing to act could have widespread implications. On a human level, the consequences of not being able to deploy commonplace medical interventions are severe.

This is not a distant threat - chemotherapy patients in India are already being warned about the dangers of AMR before their treatment begins.

The investment implications are also serious. Pharmaceutical companies reliant on lucrative oncology revenues may find their star products stranded as oncology therapies require an underpinning of effective antibiotics.

Equally, food producers that rely upon mass medication of livestock may be forced to make swift changes throughout their supply chains to reduce their reliance on antibiotics if regulatory or public opinion changes.

Water utility companies could also find themselves in the crosshairs of regulation targeting AMR and on the back foot.