Reaching out to save a life: How to stem the worrying tide of male suicide

If someone had asked me five years ago whether I had ever faced any issues with my mental health, I would have said no. But at the age of 29, it is safe to say that I have.

It is still a taboo for people to openly talk about this subject, especially young men, so I hope that by opening up about my experiences, other young men in particular will realise it is OK not to be OK, and by letting others know how you are feeling you stand a better chance at dealing with the path ahead.

A scary statistic from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is that nearly 75% of all suicides in the UK last year were committed by men, so clearly something needs to change (see more key facts below).

Before I talk about that, here is a short summary of what happened to me.

In 2010, when I was 19, my dad passed away and I quickly adapted to the mindset of putting on a brave face, being the man of the family and being strong for others.

I did not show any emotions and I did not shed a tear at the funeral because that to me would be showing weakness.

Fast forward a few years and I was working for a boutique stockbroking firm in the City, which gave me ample excuses to enjoy the buzz of the nightlife and enjoy post-work drinks with colleagues on occasion.

While this was harmless fun, this hectic and fast-paced lifestyle meant my mind was constantly busy, and I had very little time to actually deal with my emotions; whether it was grieving for my dad, stress at work, or the usual ups and downs of being a mid-20 year old.

By the age of 25, I could not keep up with this perennial routine of 'work hard, play hard'. Something needed to change, and it was only when I took some time off of work and moved to Ireland for several months did I really begin to start feeling my emotions again.

It was suggested to me to seek counselling (which I refused at first), but I would highly recommend this to anyone who is going through a tough time and needs a safe space to speak openly and be heard.

Over the past four years I have really opened up and I am extremely fortunate to have two close friends, whom I can talk to openly on both good and bad days.

On top of this, I fortunately got introduced to a Senegalese personal trainer called Tacko, and it was with his help that I found exercise can be an amazing way to not only get rid of excess energy, but it is also a time when you can free yourself from negative thoughts and benefit from the release of endorphins.

Three key steps need to be taken to improve men's mental health:

1. Everyone should talk more about mental health

First and foremost, the topic needs to be expressed more openly in all walks of life so that people do not view the subject as a taboo, but instead they appreciate how important someone's mental health is.

Whether it is a firm providing counselling opportunities for their staff or perhaps a team day out, or even membership to a gym or spa, giving people the chance to seek help when they need it would be a great stepping stone.

2. Men need to open up more

Secondly, men need to talk more, be more open with each other and accept that without any shadow of a doubt, without any equivocation whatsoever, that it is okay not to be OK.

If somebody is experiencing feelings of sadness, depression, regret or perhaps anxiety, whatever it is, by expressing these feelings to someone that you trust and that cares about you, you stand a much better chance of dealing with these difficulties and getting back to living a happy and enjoyable life.

I know from my own group of friends that mental health can sometimes be difficult for even the most articulate and confident individuals to discuss, so just remember that you are not alone.

3. Do plenty of exercise

My third point is the value of exercise when dealing with mental health. I used to be incredibly out of shape and I never went to the gym, but as a result of training with Tacko I started to actually enjoy working out, learning to box and feeling better in myself in the process.

I will make a suggestion: If you are going through a tough time, try going for a walk or a light jog, perhaps go for a leisurely swim or even get down to the gym for a brisk workout.

The genuine sense of achievement you attain from exercising will make you feel much better than what you did earlier in the day.

If you are going through a tough time I would suggest reaching out to a close friend, or perhaps seeing your GP who can suggest an appropriate support service such as a counsellor.

There are amazing organisations such as Mind and Samaritans on hand to help you too.

Kevin Reid is an investment manager at Henderson Rowe