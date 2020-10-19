Saker Nusseibeh CBE: Companies must prove how they are delivering positive outcomes for society

Beyond the human impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on global society, on families and communities, the knock-on effects on businesses around the world have reconfigured perceptions of corporate robustness, resilience and sustainability.

As investors, our corporate purpose is to help people invest and retire better, yet this crisis has threatened the retirement incomes of savers around the world.

As such, engaging with companies on their approach to the crisis in the context of their long-term sustainable value creation and viability is a critical aspect of our fiduciary duty to savers.

Moreover, the pervasive impacts of the Covid-19 crisis are driving a more widespread reassessment of the purpose and goals of investment among end investors.

Some asset managers 'paying lip service' to gender diversity issues

Federated Hermes research among UK IFAs found that 78% believe their clients would choose to divest from companies they deem to have failed to support their employees and wider society through the crisis.

Global governments have reframed the ‘social contract' of corporate life with furlough schemes, industry-wide bailouts, and other fiscal support measures.

In the UK, we saw the government step in and pay workers' wages for the first time, while other corporate supports - including the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme - provided emergency capital to those businesses most in need.

A key aspect of our engagement and ongoing discussions with senior management teams throughout the crisis has been to ascertain precisely what companies have done during the pandemic; what decisions and actions they have taken; and what they have learned from the experience of recent months.

New tests of corporate governance

Principal among the challenges we see ahead for companies is the current and future threats to the interdependence of different segments of society - between businesses, governments, employees, customers and supply chains.

ESG funds to hold most AUM by 2025 - reports

Companies will be remembered for how they managed their staff, dealt with their suppliers and treated their customers in 2020.

They will need to explain difficult decisions, ranging from large-scale redundancies to cutting salaries and benefits, particularly among the lower paid.

We believe society's interdependence will only grow over time, as we strive for improved racial equity and diversity through demographic shifts; as automation and technological disruption expedites obsolescence and triggers job losses; and as we respond to the accelerating impacts of climate change.

All warrant close consideration and strategic planning, further elevating the importance of a robust corporate governance model.