Asset management in the low-growth world

Money in the bank is not what it used to be.

Although central banks had begun to raise interest rates from the near-zero levels adopted after the Global Financial Crisis, they have been forced to slash them again in response to trade tensions, geopolitics and, of course, Covid-19.

Low interest rates are one thing. But, as the economic effects of the Covid crisis mount, the Bank of England has been sounding out the prospect of negative rates - an experiment already adopted by the European Central Bank and countries such as Denmark, Switzerland and Japan.

That should be a wake-up call to those who collectively have hundreds of billions of pounds sitting in the bank rather than working for them.

But with debt mounting and the pandemic casting a long shadow, investment returns are also likely to be historically low in the years ahead.

Those low returns mean many people's expectations of retirement benefits are cruelly misaligned with reality. Payments into defined-contribution pension plans are typically below the target of 10%-15% of salary.

On top of this, more of us now have to take responsibility for our own pensions. Individually managed defined-contribution plans account for over 50% of pension assets, but financial literacy remains low.

And while rates and returns are getting lower, most of us are living longer too: the average UK retirement lasts twice as long as it did 50 years ago.

With birth rates falling around the world, a dramatic demographic shift is underway.

By 2050, there will be only four workers per retiree in that year, compared with eight in 2020.

As a result of all this, the global gap between pensions expectations and actual provision stands at around $70trn.

The World Economic Forum's projections show this gap growing by 5% each year to around $400trn by 2050.

So we all have a responsibility to face up to the future. The aim of this is not necessarily retirement but 'salary independence' - the ability to live comfortably without the need of support from working income.

We can think of our lives as having 250 months of growing, 500 months of working and another 250 months thereafter.

The aim for all of us should be to use the 500 months of work so we are no longer dependent on jobs for our income thereafter.

That is where asset managers come in. The looming pensions crisis demands a three-fold response from the industry.

Firstly, asset management firms have a crucial role to play in educating the public. Financial literacy may be low, but the asset management industry has the expertise to help out.

Secondly, asset managers need to acknowledge the burden that longer lives are putting on the planet. This means embedding sustainability in investment practices.

Finally, the industry must innovate in response to low expected returns. Diversification is vital, multi-asset solutions are crucial, and costs must be kept low - so that a higher proportion of investors' money is actually working for their futures rather than risking the real-terms erosion that is currently on offer from the banks.

Alex Hoctor-Duncan is global head of Aberdeen Standard Investments