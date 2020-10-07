The land that time forgot? Why UK equities are in need of a vaccine

We have seen something of a recovery in global markets since the pandemic struck, but this is very much the first pulse.

This was always going to be significant, given the magnitude and speed of action taken by central banks and governments, led by the Federal Reserve.

It has been shock and awe, with all records being broken, both fiscal and monetary stimulus - the Fed stimulus alone has reached more than $3trn, equalled by US government physical stimulus.

We must now ask ourselves: is there a danger of emergency medicine becoming a lifestyle drug, particularly in the US? The S&P gains have largely been led by the five big tech megaships, which have risen 35% while the other 495 stocks declined by 5%.

It has led to Apple being bigger than the whole of the FTSE 100 and larger than the bottom third of the S&P, while those biggest five US stocks are now bigger than the entire Japanese TOPIX index.

UK equities in a 'doom-loop'

But what does all this mean for UK equities? It helps to put the UK market in context. The S&P, led by the mega tech stocks, has clearly rocketed, exhibiting the very pronounced growth versus value trend we have seen in recent years.

The surge of mega tech indicates that investors have become fixated on "visions" and growth in pursuit of future proofing their investments.

But the US could be prone to tidal waves of profit taking - some of which we have already seen with nearly $7bn of director selling in August alone.

This pursuit of future-proofing investments has led to bubble characteristics in the tech sector, which could be kick-started by anything from exogenous-led investor jitters to regulation or anti-trust legislation targeted at the seemingly all-powerful tech entities.

Contrast that with the UK which, as an asset class, has been beleaguered for quite some time. By January, the UK had underperformed for four years, and if markets were to grind higher from there we believed UK equities would be more resilient given the stark valuation gap. This was wrong.

But why? Clearly the unique nature of the pandemic is a factor, but our country peers have also had to deal with Covid-19 and, as the chart above shows, we are propping up the table of performance year-to-date (if you exclude Brazil and Russia). We are in a kind of 'doom-loop'.

This is clear when you look at recovery rates from the February/March losses. The US has more than recovered those loses with a 120% recovery, emerging markets are showing a 98% recovery, Europe ex-UK is at 72% of losses, but the UK is at just 43% of losses.

This is somewhat driven by hedge funds, which have to offset the big bets they have taken on US tech by short selling something - and that happens to be UK equities.