Why we like the asset class investors love to hate

Adhering to the ‘buy low’ investment adage is tough when the world’s central banks are hoovering up almost every asset class in sight.

With rallies in government bonds, investment grade credit and equities all being fueled directly or indirectly through huge asset purchase programmes, there are fewer places where value can be found.

One area that appears to have been overlooked, which are not being bought by central banks, is residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

These investments, which are created by pooling a group of mortgages together, have a bad reputation given their role in the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Since governments globally are trying to keep their economies from cratering now, it's perhaps not surprising many investors are choosing to steer clear of the risk they ascribe to MBS at such an uncertain time.

Quick reactions

Yet we believe the fundamentals support a different approach.

While the coronavirus-induced global lockdown forced economies across the world into a form of cryostasis - compelling governments and central banks to take drastic measures including paying citizens' wages and bailing out cash-starved businesses -consumers are in better shape than you might expect.

In the US, where most MBS are issued, furlough schemes meant people unable to work were still earning an income. At the same time, their ability to spend money was curtailed by the enforced containment in their homes.

As a result, savings rates have risen, meaning fewer people are struggling to pay their mortgages. In the US, the savings rate surged from 7.9% at the start of the year to 32% in April.

This is a crucial consideration for investing in MBS, given it is the interest payments mortgage holders make that generate the returns for investors in the securities.

Strong foundations

Unlike the financial crisis more than a decade ago, US home owners also entered the coronavirus lockdown in better financial health. Latest figures from the Fed show mortgage debt service payments as a percentage of monthly disposable income have shrunk from a peak of 7.2% in 2007 to 4.1% in the first quarter of 2020. This means lenders were in a strong position in the run up to the crisis.

Meanwhile, home prices are not being over-inflated like they were back then but are steadily rising as record low interest rates bolster demand for property.