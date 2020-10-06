M&G's Calich: Opportunities still persist in EM bonds

While the Covid-19 crisis continues to weigh heavily on the global economic outlook, investor risk appetite has rebounded thanks to swift and ongoing monetary intervention from the world's leading central banks.

Like in most equity markets, these actions have helped many areas of the global bond markets to deliver solid returns since the virus-induced sell off in March, including in emerging market (EM) fixed income, where credit spreads have narrowed considerably, but remain wider than they were at the start of the year.

Year-to-date returns within the asset class have included stark variations between issuer type (government or corporate), country, debt seniority, and currency denomination.

Yet all of these factors combine to make investing in EM debt attractive.

Hard currency EM government and corporate bond segments of the market have both outperformed their local currency equivalents from the start of the year to 31 July, with returns for local currency sovereigns still in negative territory year-to-date.

US dollar strength and declining US Treasury yields have contributed to this outperformance of the EM hard currency bond segment in recent years.

Other variations can be been seen among EM currencies. In Latin America, currencies have generally underperformed the rest of the world over the first half of the year, reflecting the severity of the virus outbreak in the region.

Asian currencies have held onto more of their value as the spread of the virus there has appeared less out of control.

Many EM currencies have adjusted sharply lower and are arguably still undervalued, providing the potential for long-term upside.

Similarly, performance variation can be driven by underlying countries. For example, the emerging market corporate bond space has historically tended to have higher exposure towards Asian issuers, a region which has typically been considered a more resilient part of the market.

However, sovereign bond indices tend to have a higher weighting to Latin America, a region that has exhibited volatile returns in recent years.

Could things be about to change for EM? With Treasury yields now at extreme lows and many emerging market local currencies looking cheap, the possibility of local bonds catching up with hard currency assets could be a theme to watch closely.

With many central banks in EM territories also turning to stimulus measures and lowering interest rates, local duration and undervalued currencies could become significant drivers of returns in the EM debt space.

Furthermore, investment flows into the local currency segment have lagged those in emerging market hard currency debt recently, so the former could benefit should risk sentiment continue to improve.

All of these changeable factors underline the importance of a blended, flexible approach for diversified overall exposure.

Claudia Calich is head of emerging market debt at M&G Investments