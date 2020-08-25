Mind the gap: Social inequality and the political agenda

Inequality in its myriad forms was rising up the social agenda long before Covid-19 struck. The pandemic has since brought many of its worst effects into sharp relief, exposing longstanding fissures when it comes to wealth, income, gender, race, health, education, as well as the allocation of environmental resources.

Minority racial groups have suffered markedly worse health outcomes, for example, while remote working has favoured those with white-collar jobs and better access to technology.

At the peak of the lockdown, roughly a quarter of UK workers were furloughed and paid by the state - astonishing given the government is headed by a Conservative leader who defeated a big-government socialist in a General Election less than a year ago.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, we could see greater spending on the NHS, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak following through on their commitment to level up the regions, national infrastructure spending in areas such as 5G to help tackle technological inequality, and spending on a faster transition towards renewable and low-carbon energy to create more affordable access for wider society.

Shared responsibility

In short, Covid-19 may yet be the spark that moves inequality from the social agenda to the political one. The co-ordinated fiscal and monetary policy response to this crisis provides a real opportunity to help the economy emerge in a fairer way.

Indeed, a sense of equity and shared responsibility has run in parallel with the policy framework. The UK Government's funding of businesses (for which the taxpayer is the ultimate backstop) has come with political and regulatory pressure on dividends and share buybacks, for example.

This was laid bare in a letter from the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) which nudged banks to consider "suspending dividends and buybacks on ordinary shares until the end of 2020. Should your board take such a decision the PRA would publicly welcome it".

The PRA also gave advice about how senior staff should be rewarded during the pandemic: "The PRA also expects banks not to pay any cash bonuses to senior staff, including all material risk takers, and is confident that bank boards are already considering and will take any appropriate further actions with regard to the accrual, payment and vesting of variable remuneration over coming months."

Clearly the PRA's intention is to patch up any leaks where funds could simply transfer from the government coffers to shareholders, therefore diluting the potential impact of these policies.

In a similar vein, the UK Government's flagship support scheme for large businesses, the Covid-19 Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), recently brought in changes whereby businesses will need to commit to showing restraint on both dividends and senior pay, where there are outstanding borrowings under the CCFF facility that mature later than May 2021.