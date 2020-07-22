Bad luck versus imprudence: Take a leaf out of a Lincolnshire farmer's book

My father is a farmer and I admire, in an admittedly biased manner, how he runs his business.

Farming is a commodity sector with a cyclical and unpredictable earnings stream attached. Farming is also capital intensive - it costs a lot to invest in more land and machinery.

Growth is not easy, nor cheap, therefore compounding growth really is tough and ensuring his business carries negligible debt is paramount. This affords flexibility and allows him to invest when opportunities arise.

This flexibility is enhanced by taking only a variable amount of capital in the form of a dividend out of the business. Capital allocation is focused on reinvesting sustainably to make the business more efficient and competitive.

A dividend is an after-thought, therefore, which has fortunately always been enough to put food on the table.

I digress, but my point is many listed PLCs can probably take a leaf out of his book, particularly those facing similar compounding challenges posed by commodity and capital-intensive characteristics.

