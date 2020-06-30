Gallery: What are the five lessons for investors from the Covid-19 crisis?

Diversification, dispersion and harnessing volatility

Dimitris Melas, global head of equity research at MSCI, explores what key lessons investors can learn from the Covid-19 crisis.
Lesson one: Global investing provided diversification opportunities

As the crisis spread to corners of the globe at different times and with varying intensity, globally diversified portfolios were less exposed to the regional or sector specific falls in performance.

The crisis not only showed the importance of investing across multiple geographies, but also the importance of investing in companies that are geographically diversified themselves.

Companies with globally diversified assets and revenues have historically benefitted from better performance over longer time periods, and this was a trend that continued during the Covid-19 crisis. 

Companies with international revenues worth 25% of total revenues outperformed those with international revenues below this threshold in the first quarter of 2020, demonstrating the resilience global diversification can bring.
Lesson two: Managing factors was more critical than picking stocks

Covid-19 unleashed a surge of volatility, manifested in a torrent of sharp movements across global financial markets, as the epidemic quickly escalated to a pandemic. 

MSCI's analysis shows that forecast volatility reached levels higher than those seen during the global financial crisis of 2008.

Cross-sectional volatility (CSV), a measure of return dispersion across assets, rose substantially. Importantly, cross-sectional dispersion attributed to common factors rose more sharply than stock-specific volatility. 

The sharp increase in cross-sectional volatility shows that, far from indiscriminate selling, markets adjusted prices according to each asset's factor and specific risk.

As a result, managing factor exposures became more critical than picking the right stocks. Avoiding airlines, for example, when the crisis struck was far more important than choosing between British Airways and American Airlines.

This environment provided a significant opportunity for active managers, offering them a hunting ground to seek opportunities for generating alpha from active stock selection and from managing factor exposures.

Factors such as momentum, size, profitability and ESG offered high positive excess returns, while other factors such as yield, leverage and long-term reversal suffered sharp declines during the crisis.

Historically factors and stocks have contributed equally to performance on average, MSCI's analysis found however that during the crisis, active returns attributed to factors increased considerably in the first quarter of 2020.
Lesson three: Rising volatility offered active investing opportunities

Many commentators have viewed the Covid-19 volatility as a strong opportunity for active management. 

Markets have not been indiscriminate during the crisis, with large variation in performance across asset classes, market segments, regions, countries, sectors, industries, strategies, themes and individual securities.

Far from reflecting market panic, sharp drawdowns in economically-sensitive factors accompanied by small drops or even rallies in safe-haven assets, demonstrated a rational and discriminating reaction by investors.

 These declines provided opportunities for adding value and generating returns through active portfolio management.

However, did actively managed funds capitalise on this opportunity? The short answer based on MSCI's analysis is no.

Only 26% of the funds in MSCI's sample of actively managed mutual funds outperformed their benchmarks in Q1, compared to 40% over the previous 10 years. There was also no evidence that high-conviction strategies, proxied by active risk, fared better.

In more positive news however, funds with track records of strong performance continued to perform well during market volatility, with MSCI analysis showing that 67% of funds in the top  quartile based on their five-year active return outperformed their benchmarks in Q1 2020.

Funds that had been successful in the past five years were also more successful in navigating the volatile market environment of the Covid-19 crisis and capitalised on the opportunities offered by it.
Lesson four: Sustainable investing helped mitigate declines

The resilience and strength of ESG during the COVID-19 crisis was one of the few good news stories to emerge from the pandemic. 

The potential of ESG characteristics as a way to mitigate systematic and idiosyncratic risk has been a theory touted by ESG advocates. The pandemic has provided the first real test of this theory.

MSCI's analysis shows ESG passed the COVID test, with six of its ESG or climate-focused indexes outperforming the market during Q1 2020. 

However, was this outperformance the consequence of their ESG and climate characteristics, or a proxy for other defensive factor exposures?

Our analysis shows that a large part of this relative outperformance was in fact the result of ESG characteristics and was not merely a proxy for other defensive factors, such as quality and low volatility.
Lesson five: Indexed investing enhanced market efficiency

Indexed-based strategies in general remained resilient during the crisis and continued to provide liquidity and flexibility to investors to implement their active asset allocation decisions.

While many ETFs experienced substantial fund flows and elevated trading volume, they continued to track their underlying indexes closely, despite the significant increase in market volatility.

Tracking difference, a measure of how closely net asset values follow their underlying indexes, remained within the range observed in the more benign conditions of 2019.

Trading volume increased considerably in the first quarter of 2020 across a large sample of ETFs tracking MSCI indexes, as investors used these ETFs to implement asset allocation decisions. 

Importantly, there was little evidence of mass exodus from equity ETFs.

Index investing also proved its versatility during the crisis, serving the needs of both passive and active investors. 

ETFs allowed passive investors to enjoy the benefits of global diversification, while more active investors could take advantage of the opportunities presented by the crisis.
