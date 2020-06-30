Gallery: What are the five lessons for investors from the Covid-19 crisis?

Lesson one: Global investing provided diversification opportunities





As the crisis spread to corners of the globe at different times and with varying intensity, globally diversified portfolios were less exposed to the regional or sector specific falls in performance.





The crisis not only showed the importance of investing across multiple geographies, but also the importance of investing in companies that are geographically diversified themselves.





Companies with globally diversified assets and revenues have historically benefitted from better performance over longer time periods, and this was a trend that continued during the Covid-19 crisis.





Companies with international revenues worth 25% of total revenues outperformed those with international revenues below this threshold in the first quarter of 2020, demonstrating the resilience global diversification can bring.