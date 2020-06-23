M&G's Chapplow: Four stocks ramping up ESG efforts in the face of Covid-19

Sustainable Development Goals are a matter of urgency

Veronique Chapplow, equities investment director at M&G, looks at the companies increasing their sustainability efforts during the pandemic.
Quest diagnostics hq 2020 580x358
Healthcare
 
The M&G Positive Impact fund invests in US diagnostics company Quest, which has managed to perform roughly 3.75 million Covid-19 molecular diagnostics tests to date (as of 8 June). 

It has also grown its testing capacity from 10,000 to 105,000 a day, or about 735,000 tests per week, with testing performed across 12 different sites. 

This was made possible by the company using in-vitro diagnostic testing equipment from a Swiss healthcare company, which allowed it to test a larger number of samples at once. 

Quest also introduced anti-body testing in April and now has the capacity to perform 200,000 tests a day or 1.4 million a week. Both types of tests greatly assist a safe return to work and school in a world where testing might become routine.
 
Similarly, Thermo Fisher Scientific – a firm that also manufactures state-of-the-art equipment – is adding to the resources. It has developed a diagnostic kit which shortens the processing of Covid-19 testing to four hours after samples have reached the lab. 

Its products have been approved for use throughout Europe and it is planning to ramp up its production of testing kits from two million to five million a week.
Grifols screenshot 2020 roi 2 580x358
Research
 
On the research side, several companies we invest in are bringing their know-how into the fold to participate in the search for a treatment to fight against Covid-19. 

Plasma specialist firm Grifols, for instance, is collaborating with the US government to establish if the plasma therapy it successfully developed during the Ebola crisis can be used effectively to treat Covid-19. 

By collecting plasma from patients who have recovered from the virus, it can process it into hyperimmune globulin in a purpose-built facility, and determine if it can be a viable treatment for the disease. 

This is a great example of cooperation between the state and private sector that should help to speed up the research process and, if proved successful, could validate a therapy to treat Covid-19 and any future outbreaks.
Safaricom shop kenya 2020 c safaricom 580x358
Supporting people in need through financial relief to customers
 
Solutions are not just confined to the healthcare sector – many companies have also introduced welcome financial relief schemes to their customers. 

For example, Kenyan telecoms company Safaricom has announced a broad range of support measures to help its customers over the next three months. These include waiving the fees it normally charges on its mobile payment system to help reduce the risk of virus contamination via cash transactions, suspending charges for calls to hospitals and dispensaries throughout the country, and doubling the bandwidth of its home fibre for customers to use at no extra cost. 

To directly support the government in their efforts to contain the spread of the virus, it has also set up a toll-free emergency line which Kenyans can call to get immediate assistance.
Ds smith screengrab 2020 roi 2 580x358
Adapting business models to provide innovative solutions
 
A number of companies have also joined the global support effort by adapting their business to leverage their capabilities to deliver innovative solutions, as demonstrated by international packaging business DS Smith. 

The company has collaborated with food retailers across Europe to design and produce emergency provisions or essential boxes that can be delivered to the doorstep of the most vulnerable. 

These boxes can easily be stacked in delivery vans, quickly dropped and are fully recyclable. From first design to production, the idea became reality in less than a week, providing instant support to those who cannot make it to the shops.  
 
Positive actions like these demonstrate that impactful businesses can materially help and provide innovative solutions in times of crisis. In fact, it is their capacity and willingness to adapt quickly that will likely make them more resilient in the long run. 

Ultimately, climate change, pollution and inequality will still be with us on the other side of Covid-19, and the commitment of impactful companies to combat the effects of these will remain firmly in place.
Investing with the intention to generate positive societal impact alongside a financial return is still often perceived as a 'nice to have', or something which is really only appropriate for the 'responsibly minded'.

However, as Covid-19 severely disrupts markets and society, priorities are being reset, and viewpoints reframed, out of sheer necessity.

Catalysing the ESG revolution: Three funds paving the way for positive change

This shift in focus could see impact investing move into the mainstream, as a world in lockdown focuses on the problems we are facing, and the need to find solutions. 

The social and human costs of the pandemic have made it obvious that more resources must be deployed in many areas targeted by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a matter of urgency; not least of which is SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing.

However, it has also highlighted that extracting ourselves from the current crisis will require more than government intervention. Industry at large must step in to fill the gap.

While industry can provide much needed capital, its ability to innovate and deliver immediate relief to those suffering, as well as long-term solutions to systemic challenges, will be just as meaningful.

A number of impactful companies are ramping up efforts to offer solutions, either leveraging their expertise or, in some cases, developing brand new products. The gallery above shows the companies doing so.

