M&G's Chapplow: Four stocks ramping up ESG efforts in the face of Covid-19

Healthcare

The M&G Positive Impact fund invests in US diagnostics company Quest, which has managed to perform roughly 3.75 million Covid-19 molecular diagnostics tests to date (as of 8 June).





It has also grown its testing capacity from 10,000 to 105,000 a day, or about 735,000 tests per week, with testing performed across 12 different sites.





This was made possible by the company using in-vitro diagnostic testing equipment from a Swiss healthcare company, which allowed it to test a larger number of samples at once.





Quest also introduced anti-body testing in April and now has the capacity to perform 200,000 tests a day or 1.4 million a week. Both types of tests greatly assist a safe return to work and school in a world where testing might become routine.

Similarly, Thermo Fisher Scientific – a firm that also manufactures state-of-the-art equipment – is adding to the resources. It has developed a diagnostic kit which shortens the processing of Covid-19 testing to four hours after samples have reached the lab.





Its products have been approved for use throughout Europe and it is planning to ramp up its production of testing kits from two million to five million a week.