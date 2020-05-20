Ten factors that could change economies and markets forever

Biggest changes from the pandemic

2020 globalisation concept 1 580x358
Peak globalisation  

Over the past 30 years, Western companies have benefited from the globalisation of their supply chains. They were able to boost profitability by accessing cheaper inputs in low-wage economies of the world, with China a clear beneficiary. 

However, we have seen a growing pushback against globalisation with the recent tensions between China and the USA as well as Brexit being two key manifestations. 

In response to this, China had already started to internalise its electronics supply chain. 

We believe that the current pandemic will only serve to accelerate this anti-globalisation trend which might have negative implications for the profitability of many companies. 

The outbreak of coronavirus in China and the subsequent factory closures led to huge disruption particularly within electronic supply chains. In addition, shortages in more critical items like surgical masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) will make countries focus more on securing domestic supply.  

Another more positive change since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis is the increased importance placed on local communities. 

Post-lockdown, we believe there will greater support for small local businesses with a potential shift away at the margin in consumption from global multinationals. 

Also, before Covid-19, younger generations were already becoming more conscious of the impact their consumption was having and trying to be more mindful of what they were buying. 

We believe that this fundamental reset of what we value in life and how we consume will gather pace. Suddenly possessions become less relevant and consumer focus shifts more to experiences, social connections and our health and wellness. 
Coronavirus 2020 010 580x358
Health and hygiene 

One key area that could structurally change is global health and hygiene standards. Post-SARS, antibacterial hand sanitiser became a standard in many buildings – for example in lobbies of commercial buildings – and we expect a similar uptick after the current pandemic.  

In addition, given greater education from national health bodies about how viruses spread, could consumer behaviour now be changed? 

We may in fact see hygiene products like hand sanitiser become a more permanent feature of households and institutions like schools, particularly in subsequent cold and flu seasons. 

Companies that have a key role to play in keeping populations hygienic and healthy are likely to be beneficiaries of this over the long term. 

Similarly, we have also seen companies outside the health sector shift their production towards hand sanitiser, masks or gowns.
  
China was already seeing increased regulation around food safety standards, but will the coronavirus outbreak accelerate the hygiene standards of their food industry? 

More formal food production requires greater food safety standards due to the risk of infecting a greater number of people at once when producing at scale.  

Iw healthcare technology vaccines 010219 21 580x358
Advances in medical science on display
 
Medical technology has accelerated in recent years. This has been on full display given the rapid progress, rooted in the genetics community, of both arresting the disease and the speed at which results are being delivered from clinical trials. 

The genome was already mapped by mid-January and there are now more than 50 vaccine programmes underway globally. 

That is stunningly fast relative to the past, where this type of progress would have taken years not weeks to achieve.    

There are two research fronts that are currently very active. Firstly, in therapeutic treatments which could reduce mortality and alleviate pressure on intensive care unit capacity - both beds and staffing – as well as reduce the demand for ventilators currently being seen. 

The second front is vaccines.  
2020 contactless payments card 1 580x358
Trend in cash-to-card conversion accelerates 

In many countries, the penetration in card use remains relatively low and there is a spread between countries with high penetration rates such as the UK and those where cash still dominates. 

Although card payment networks are likely to be impacted negatively from the slowdown in consumer discretionary spend, we expect an acceleration in the conversion from cash to card which will provide a strong secular tailwind to their long-term growth. 

There are two key drivers to this acceleration. Firstly, cash is unhygienic. As a result, many consumers are now making contactless card payments even for small transactions. In fact, many stores no longer accept cash payments for hygiene reasons. 

Secondly, payment networks have a much higher share in e-commerce transactions given you generally can’t use cash for online payments versus in-store. 

Given that this pandemic has seen e-commerce rise in previously under-penetrated categories such as grocery shopping, they are likely to be beneficiaries of this consumer shift. 

We would expect that some of these habits may stick with a large percentage of consumers continuing to engage in this behaviour post-lockdown. 
2020 nike china store 580x358
Online consumption grows  

Consumer brands with a strong online presence have fared better during this crisis than those who had underinvested in their digital presence. 

For example, Nike managed to largely offset the impact of store closures in China by accelerating their growth in e-commerce through increased digital engagement with consumers and quickly shifting inventory to online. 

Digital strength has proven to be a key competitive advantage for consumer brands through this crisis and we expect brands and retailers to accelerate their digital investment as a result.  

This has positive implications for online advertising companies which might be beneficiaries. Brand marketers cannot rely upon a consumer walking by their store to create awareness and thus will need to invest in their online ad campaigns to drive traffic to their websites. 
2020 working from home concept 4 580x358
Smarter working becomes more accepted

With global lockdowns in force, where possible companies have enabled their employees to work from home (I currently have two children building Lego behind me as I write this!).  

Therefore, companies have had to upgrade their IT infrastructure, increase spend on cloud and software services and purchase PC and other peripheral equipment for their staff to use at home. 

As a result, companies such as Microsoft have seen a surge in demand for their cloud-based services.  

We expect flexible working to become more accepted in a post-Covid-19 world. By encouraging flexible working, companies could see several benefits including a reduction in corporate real estate spend, attraction of talent, better employee retention and even improved employee productivity, as suggested in a recent study by Harvard Business School. 

In addition, as we get used to communicating via video conferencing, there could be a long-term reduction in corporate travel.  
2020 google cloud 1 580x358
Brand 'big tech' improves
  
During the Covid-19 crisis, big tech companies such as Google and Facebook have played a key role in supporting communities and businesses.  

Facebook has delivered support for governments by placing coronavirus information centre at the top of their users' news feeds and giving free ad slots to support the public health response, encouraging users to take social distancing orders seriously. 

With users in lockdown, it has also seen a surge in usage as people use its platforms to enable contact with family and friends.    

Alphabet too has used its cloud services to support both businesses and educators. In fact, the CEO of Google Cloud said that video conferencing use had seen day-over-day growth of more than 60% for their video conferencing product, as the crisis has resulted in increased corporate demand but also a flood of educators using its free services. 
Artificial intelligence 015 580x358
Acceleration in key technology trends  

Technology should be a key beneficiary in a post-Covid-19 world whether it be from accelerated investments into public cloud services to facilitate remote work, the rise in e-commerce or the surge in social media or streaming video services.  

However, another technology trend that might benefit is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in business processes. So-called 'AI factories' stream data into algorithms for automated decision making rather than needing human-oriented processes with face to face interaction which is traditional business practice. 

Before Covid-19, these factories were already growing fast, but because they are particularly well suited for a world of less face to face interaction, this development has accelerated.  
2020 delhi india smog pollution 580x358
The rise of the green agenda 

If you live in a large city right now, one of the key changes you have probably noticed is how much cleaner the outdoor air smells and looks. 

At the same time, doctors have also warned that Covid-19 symptoms have been more acute in patients living in cities with higher pollution levels raising awareness of the health implications of polluted air. 

Could people and their local governments push harder to sustain some of this positive environmental impact to their cities post this outbreak?  

In addition, this virus has provided a stark warning to us about the impact our disregard for the environment could have on us. 

As the world population has grown, most countries have ramped up food production to industrial scale taking up increasing amounts of land and encroaching on wildlife. 

 In order to prevent or slow the emergence of viruses from animal origins, like Covid-19, better regulation is required but we also need to re-assess how our food is produced globally. 
Csr boardroom diversity esg 0618 012 580x358
The rise of responsible capitalism

In recent years more companies have started to broaden their “purpose” and to generate more than financial returns for shareholders by considering the impact their operations and products have on both society and the environment.

This has been referred to as responsible capitalism, where all stakeholders (i.e. employees, customers, suppliers, communities and the environment) are considered in the running of a business and not just shareholders. 

We believe the actions companies have taken to support their employees, customers, suppliers and local communities has only grown in importance during this crisis. 
