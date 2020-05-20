Ten factors that could change economies and markets forever

Peak globalisation





Over the past 30 years, Western companies have benefited from the globalisation of their supply chains. They were able to boost profitability by accessing cheaper inputs in low-wage economies of the world, with China a clear beneficiary.





However, we have seen a growing pushback against globalisation with the recent tensions between China and the USA as well as Brexit being two key manifestations.





In response to this, China had already started to internalise its electronics supply chain.





We believe that the current pandemic will only serve to accelerate this anti-globalisation trend which might have negative implications for the profitability of many companies.





The outbreak of coronavirus in China and the subsequent factory closures led to huge disruption particularly within electronic supply chains. In addition, shortages in more critical items like surgical masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) will make countries focus more on securing domestic supply.





Another more positive change since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis is the increased importance placed on local communities.





Post-lockdown, we believe there will greater support for small local businesses with a potential shift away at the margin in consumption from global multinationals.





Also, before Covid-19, younger generations were already becoming more conscious of the impact their consumption was having and trying to be more mindful of what they were buying.





We believe that this fundamental reset of what we value in life and how we consume will gather pace. Suddenly possessions become less relevant and consumer focus shifts more to experiences, social connections and our health and wellness.