The moral imperative for business in the face of Covid-19

The requirement for business to be a positive force in society is core to acting as a responsible investment manager and steward.

The fundamentals of the investment management industry, of analysis, valuation, portfolio construction, engagement and stewardship, need to combine to deliver this.

As a firm, we have always seen societal aims as being fundamental to the purpose and delivery of sustainable wealth creation for the benefit of investors.

While we have been careful not to represent this mission as an ethical or moral endeavour, if we are honest, we could never strip out the moral dimension and, in the context of the current Covid-19 crisis that is all the more true.

Morality in the eye of the beholder

A month ago, my mother became an early victim of this vicious and resourceful virus.

Since then, in the compassionately ordained intensive mourning requirements of Judaic practice, I have had time to develop my thoughts on the moral lessons of the current crisis for humankind, and for business in particular.

Like beauty, morality is in the eye of the beholder and so what follows is a personal perspective.

My first observation is that we all need a social licence to operate. In the early days of the virus, the probability of risk to the individual was infinitesimally small.

However, continuing to go about our business, as we all did, increased the risk to society as a whole and therefore the individuals within it, making it a near certainty.

No person or business is an island. Each must consider what its impact on society is and collaborate to achieve a society which works for all constituents. Businesses will be stronger for it.

Secondly, it is evidently clear that health-wise, the virus does not discriminate by nationality, religion, wealth, colour, sex, sexuality or indeed someone's moral behaviour.

Its predominant victims are, however, the most vulnerable, with our aged and those with specific medical conditions impacted the hardest.

With some notable exceptions, the outpouring of concern for the sanctity of life for those often ignored - independent of background - over severe economic considerations has been inspiring.

Businesses must continue efforts to include all streams of society in its workforce and activities, safeguard them economically through the crisis and always act in the interests of pension scheme members, who provide companies with much of their capital.