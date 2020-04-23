The birthday of European ETFs: From zero to a trillion dollar industry in 20 years

Over the past two decades, the European ETF market has seen exponential growth in terms of assets, number, and diversity of products.

In 2000 the market was in its "start-up" stage, offering just a handful of equity funds tracking well-known stock exchange indices, such as the UK's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX.

Twenty years later, assets invested in passive funds in Europe are shy of one-fifth of the total market, and ETFs account for half of it.

Moreover, the menu has expanded to the point that investors can easily build diversified portfolios solely using ETFs.

There has been a relentless push from ETF providers to fill in gaps, not just in equity but also in fixed income, commodities, and alternative assets such as property.

European ETF market surpasses $1trn milestone

And innovation has not been restricted to mainstream exposures but has extended to the field of strategic - commonly known as smart - beta and more recently ESG.

When it comes to broad equity market exposures such as the S&P 500, ETFs have now become the default option for many, ranging from large institutional investors, model portfolio managers and even individual investors.

The intense competition between providers has led to a fee war to the benefit of investors and has also made ETF management a slick operation reliant on top-notch technology and with a focus on controlling costs

ESG importance

ESG ETFs are poised to replicate the success of the mainstream products as the climate change debate takes central stage.

iShares and UBS, two of Europe's most innovative providers in the field already offer a wide range of low-cost sustainability ETFs covering all core market exposures and to suit all kinds of investors' attitudes to ESG.

For example, there are ETFs that merely exclude companies involved in controversial activities, whereas other go deeper and focus on ESG market leaders or exclude companies whose revenues depend on burning or storage of fossil fuels.

The wide acceptance of plain-vanilla ETFs is likely to facilitate the transition to passive ESG investing.

Most passive ESG products are constructed to have low active risk versus their non-ESG market benchmark. This makes the switch from mainstream to ESG strategy seamless for most investors.

For example, relative to the broad market, the range of iShares Enhanced ESG ETFs target a reduction in carbon and greenhouse gases intensity of at least 30%, but it limits tracking error to only 0.5% and 1% for developed and emerging markets, respectively.

This means that at a minimum these ESG products aim to deliver a like-for-like risk/return profile relative to non-ESG peers.

This clearly is aimed at addressing any concerns that going ESG means sacrificing returns.

With the current pace of product innovation, it is highly likely that European investors will witness ESG ETFs that also combine time-tested factors such as quality and dividends.