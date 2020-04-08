Market mayhem: A multi-asset survival guide

"May you live in interesting times" is an English translation of a Chinese curse sadly appropriate to our current turbulent and uncertain times.

As the Queen recently delivered only the fourth special address to the nation in her 68-year reign, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital, as fears grow over his condition.

Perhaps not since wartime has Britain, and the world, been so severely tested.

Despite the radical changes our society is currently experiencing, and come hell or high water, our job as portfolio managers is to manage assets in as diligent a manner as possible.

The good news is, often during the bleakest periods in stock market history lie the best opportunities.

This means as we navigate choppy waters, we are also ensuring our investments remain well-positioned to benefit from the recovery.

The funds hit by the coronavirus sell-off

With this in mind, from gold to private equity, we gauge the health and outlook of a range of asset classes.

Gold - a safer haven?

Gold, as an asset class, remains very attractive to us. In volatile times, particularly when even government bond markets stop functioning, it remains one of the few areas where investors can find cover.

Moreover, as a non-yielding asset, it benefits from the ongoing pressure on yields from bonds - this reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold versus bonds.

Finally, with the level of stimulus we are starting to see emerging around the world, which is likely to ultimately be inflationary, gold also offers a hedge. Despite these characteristics, gold is only up modestly year-to-date in US dollars.

The main explanation seems to be that investors are forced to sell their most liquid assets to cover losses elsewhere, and the gold market is extremely liquid, making it a prime source of cash.

The way we invest in gold in the Merian Gold & Silver fund is not only through bullions but also via gold miners. Less surprisingly because they are equities, these have underperformed bullion.

However, the fact remains that gold miners, after years of cost-cutting, are very profitable - even more so after the recent drop in oil prices - and, with a rising gold price, are one of the few sectors able to increase profitability.

Looking back at previous crises, such a performance pattern in the early stages of a downturn is not completely unusual. In 2008, for example, gold was weaker from the Lehman fallout until the end of October, before starting a three-year +150% rebound.

Private equity demands caution

Private equity could be a source of concern, given the high level of debt in the sector and relatively high valuations. That said, we have been concerned about valuations for a while and have been proactively reducing our private equity allocation from more than 20% at its peak post the Brexit referendum to only about 5% currently.

Anthony Bolton: Don't get more bearish as markets go down

Moreover, we have been careful to choose quality managers primarily invested in non-cyclical businesses benefitting from recurring revenues.

A lot of the underlying companies are also likely to be beneficiaries of social distancing thanks to their use of technology.

Finally, we are seeing evidence the boards of our investment trusts are proactive in defending their discounts. For example, the board of Oakley Capital Investment trust, one of our most recent additions to the portfolio, has announced a share buyback equivalent to 1.5% of the fund's share capital, which should help support the price.