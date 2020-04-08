Will digital cash be king? The move towards a cashless society

Late last summer, Mark Carney called for the global monetary system to replace the US dollar as the reserve currency with a digital alternative.

Mr Carney raised the notion after saying the US dollar had become too dominant. This was a 'pretty wow moment' - a G7 central banker openly suggesting a competing rival currency to the dollar.

The suggestion would see a digital currency compete with the dollar's domineering influence, as well as having other far-reaching consequences on global politics and commerce.

I'm sure such a comment by such a prominent character wasn't just an off the cuff remark.

At the time, we suspected we would see the rhetoric over the use of cryptocurrencies rise as interest rates continued to head toward zero and the printing presses were switched back on. We seem to be much closer to that point all of a sudden.

Carney's comments indicate that stockpiling dollars has become a barrier to global trade and a digital currency could potentially see a dampening of the influence we are currently experiencing and help reduce the volatility of capital flows - a factor in play today.

Cash as a volatility buffer

Some of the benefits for investors in a cashless society will be the reduction in time it takes to move cash from a saving wallet to an investment wallet and vice versa.

This would work with the support of the underlying technology of Blockchain, enabling verification of cash movements instantaneously. This will likely improve the speed in which a retail investor can take advantage of an investment opportunity and in a world where rates might be higher than they are today, an investor will likely earn a higher rate of return on interest on deposit accounts than if held in a trading account.

However, in a cashless society, monetary policies could be more effective in coercing holders of cash in digital wallets to spend that money rather than save it.

With the hope of boosting investment, inflation and consumption in times of market stress.

When market distress is at its highest people prefer to hold their cash in physical form but a cashless society would remove this option.

In the view of central banks and governments, the risk of such action would have an impact on the economy. In such a world, this raises moral dangers in banking and their relationship with depositors.

Cost-benefit analysis

I think we certainly are getting closer to a cashless society. A bill called 'Banking For All Act' set out how digital wallets could work in the US. It is currently being proposed in the hope it would be included as part of the coronavirus economic stimulus package. In this sense, the US is playing catch-up to countries such as China and India.

A cashless world has benefits but at what cost? Going cashless should see a reduction in transaction frictions, reduction in transaction costs, it cuts out the middleman and would make the collection of taxes more efficient.

It also means increased speed in which corporates and individuals can be re-liquefied in times of acute financial stress.

It also allows institutions and governments to apply sanctions on individuals and corporations more effectively, while less cash should see a reduction in some crimes.

Less cash also means more data can be captured, and more data is an extremely valuable commodity.