'The rules of markets have changed': A brave new world for fixed income

The coronavirus pandemic has had an astounding impact on fixed income markets. In the first quarter of this year, we have seen some of the worst performance in risk markets since at least 2008 - and perhaps in history.

It is the speed of this adjustment that has surprised many. Not only has the global economy effectively shut down, but it has done so in the space of a month.

Markets are not prepared to deal with risks of this magnitude, and the prolonged uncertainty has created panic.

Market stress

Markets in periods of stress always provide surprises, and this time is no different. Bonds usually go up in value when risky assets go down, but here we have seen virtually all assets declining in value.

Many see this as a sign that supply or inflation expectations related to big fiscal packages will overwhelm the bond market.

However, we believe it is more likely that the breakdown in the relationship between assets is a sign of an explosive sell-off and will level out once selling returns to normal.

The virus and the corresponding economic shutdown is also precisely the kind of shock that exposes overleverage.

In credit markets, there must be an exogenous shock to earnings and cash flow, alongside limited access to capital markets, to cause defaults.

Overleveraged companies that are more exposed to a sharp drop in revenues will see an increase in defaults and failures, with small-cap overleveraged companies at the greatest risk.

Role of policymakers

Investors will only stop panicking once policymakers intervene. So far, we have seen quantitative easing across the world, with almost every developed market's central bank taking interest rates to near zero.

The next steps, which include bond-buying programmes and special action to increase liquidity in stretched markets, have also begun to take shape while fiscal stimulus continues to grow.

Policymakers must be fully committed to continuing to support supply chains, but only time will tell if the measures were implemented early enough to have the maximum impact.

Concerns exist that the increasing fiscal stimulus will cause inflation. However, our view is that this is being overplayed in the short term.

This is because fiscal stimulus is not encouraging spending; it is replacing lost income.

That said, while additional demand is not yet producing price pressure, inflation must be considered as a potential outcome should these measures remain in place longer-term.

The shape of recovery

With so many developed economies shut down in such a short space of time, an immediate bounce back is highly unlikely. Many have predicted a V-shaped recovery, but this will not be true for all sectors and it could take at least two years for some.

Uniquely, this recession will affect both the services and manufacturing sectors. We are accustomed to seeing services perform well through challenging markets.

But this is not the case for the current crisis, with services industry supply chains being heavily disrupted.

Supply chains can usually withstand a disruption of around 30 to 45 days, but cannot survive when it extends to 90, 120 or even 180 days.

With these longer durations, bankruptcies begin to occur and the sector's ability to bounce back becomes increasingly curtailed.

Regarding the recovery, the question is not 'if' but 'when' the crisis will end. In our view, economic crises tend to end when pricing becomes so cheap that risk is overestimated in the markets.

We have already started to see dramatic repricing, which suggests we are making some progress towards a recovery.