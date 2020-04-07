How healthcare and pharma tech breakthroughs are helping us fight Covid-19

We have come a long way in how we respond to pandemics since the widespread outbreak of Spanish flu that is estimated to have infected 500 million and killed up to 50 million people just over a century ago.

Significant breakthroughs have been achieved in healthcare technology and pharmaceutical industry over the recent decades, and vast strides have been made in epidemic control and prevention.

Yet, as governments and institutions work to prevent the further spread of what is now known as Covid-19 on one end, scientists and researchers in healthcare companies and universities are working hard to find a cure on the other.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, there has been an exponential rise in the research on coronavirus with over 1,500 papers and articles related to coronavirus published across the globe as of 19 March, according to a database maintained by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Coronavirus: Looking to the long term to avoid the teeth of the bear

Such volume of research and rapid advancement in related technologies is encouraging in our quest to find a new vaccine and could also drastically reduce the time-to-market of such vaccine - which is expected to take about 18 months from now (according to the WHO).

That is considerably faster when compared to the historical average development time of roughly 10.7 years, according to academic research.

In fact, within the first five weeks of the first known case of Covid-19, the virus had been isolated, genetically sequenced and a diagnostic test developed.

None of that would have been possible without the innovative technologies that came about in the past decade.

From thermographic cameras to AI and machine learning, healthcare technology is helping us tackle the pandemic in a much better way.