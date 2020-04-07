The long-term impacts of coronavirus on emerging markets

World Health Day could not have come at a more poignant time this year with governments, central banks, businesses and individuals all adapting to address the impacts of the current healthcare crisis.

Unfortunately, this crisis spans more than just one day and presents challenges across not only the healthcare sector but to the economy and society at large for some time to come.

As investors we must also adapt and it is clear that the corporate landscape post-virus will be different to the one we knew beforehand. Like markets, life will not revert to the mean.

However, beyond the shockwaves, immense uncertainty and eventual recovery, while scars will be left, the challenges that lie ahead will also spur innovation, leaving businesses stronger as a result.

With today bringing an even greater focus to the enduring impacts of the Coronavirus, we assess the long-term drivers of change with implications for healthcare, enterprises, and retail.

Healthcare

To respond robustly to further outbreaks, healthcare systems will likely need expertise within the private sector to deliver the following:

Substantial investment: Greater capacity and better infrastructure, deeper inventories of essential and specialist equipment, and diverse means of accessing further supplies in emergency scenarios - such as the current need for ventilators.

Greater self-sufficiency: As they deepen inventories and diversify supply chains, national healthcare systems also need to become more self-reliant. India's ban on exporting anti-malarial drugs, which could be effective in fighting the pandemic, exemplifies the risk of relying on a dominant overseas supplier for medications.

These investments will inevitably be fully or partially funded by higher taxes, which will reduce corporate earnings and disposable household income.

Enterprises

To become more resilient to the new environment within which they operate, businesses could undertake the following measures:

Revise business-continuity plans: Many companies will need to strengthen their procedures for maintaining operations in order to prepare for recurrent or extended disruption if the virus is not overcome before a vaccine is widely available.

Diversify supply chains: To ensure that if a supplier fails or runs out of stock, or exports are restricted, they still have access to necessary resources.

Increase inventories: Manufacturing businesses have recently become leaner to increase profit margins by reducing working capital and inventory. They will now likely be willing to sacrifice some profitability in order to hold a supply of critical raw materials.

Flexible funding structures: More companies will maintain credit lines with banks to ensure they can survive disruption and limited or no cash flows for several months.

Invest in e-commerce: For non-critical lines of business, only firms with a robust online presence can currently stay in front of customers. The virus will accelerate the offline-to-online transition, making internet-based marketing, sales, customer service and distribution management a core part of business.