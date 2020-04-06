'Physics envy': How to draw the right lessons from the coronavirus

Economists have long sought 'laws' of the market like the laws of nature discovered by physicists, such as gravity or electromagnetism.

Much financial theory is based on assumptions which are treated like the laws of the natural world - but lack the robustness to be considered even a theory in the scientific sense.

Coronavirus is one of the 'black swans' of the investment world. No one has a financial model which could have predicted how markets would react to it.

What is more surprising are the attempts to apply market 'laws' the rest of the time.

The Efficient Market Hypothesis, for example, assumes that all agents behave rationally - which is difficult to sustain in light of the work of psychologists and known behavioural biases.

Editor's View from the Desk: #9 - Adapting to a different way of living

At its centre is the claim that markets reflect all publicly available information - yet examples of 'beating the market' abound. Under the scientific method, we should move on from this particular theory.

Nonsensical assertions that the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 was a 'once in 100 years' event are similarly based on the lazy but convenient assumption that asset class returns over time will fit a normal distribution, or bell curve.

Convenient, because normal distributions are defined purely by two measures, the mean and the standard deviation. Lazy, because no other inputs are required.

The human need for certainty has led to a widely held preference for a model which is easy to manipulate, rather than one whose fundamental assumptions bear a resemblance to reality. Under stable conditions, these metrics and theories work fairly well.

It is unfortunate, however, that metrics such as value at risk help the least just before a crash - like an ejector seat that works well under normal conditions but fails to eject when you need it most.

We think a more appropriate way to consider risk is in the framework of a complex system - a system which has feedback loops, is non-stationary (its properties change), its agents interact and change, and it is open (subject to outside influence).

Unexpected phenomena emerge spontaneously at the macro level through the interactions of many agents at the micro-level.

Coronavirus Blog: PM Johnson admitted to hospital

The complex system framework gives are more realistic set of assumptions of how market participants behave and interact, and helps to explain why opportunities for profit arise for patient investors.

It also highlights the limits of what we can control. If we accept that risk cannot be expressed by a single metric, that markets crash fairly frequently, and that opportunities with high reward and low uncertainty do appear, then we can build a portfolio for this reality rather than to fit a flawed theory.

Amid a 'black swan' event, where have we seen the opportunities for which the complex system model allows?