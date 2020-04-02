Enhancing the role of the investment depositary in the coronavirus crisis

Covid-19's sudden escalation not only exposed the fragility of financial markets but has forced asset managers to think carefully about business continuity planning (BCP) and operational resiliency.

While investment firms' BCPs have been tested in the past by technology outages (i.e. cyber-attacks) or extreme weather events (for instance, typhoons in Hong Kong, Hurricane Sandy in New York), Covid-19 presents an altogether different challenge.

Despite the extreme market conditions and unprecedented levels of disruption, fund depositaries will continue to play an important role in helping funds and their managers weather the storm.

Investor protection

Conscious of the rising Covid-19-induced volatility, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently sent a memo instructing depositaries and their UK authorised fund manager clients to provide them with more detailed information should their funds run into trouble.

Regulators ease corporate reporting rules during coronavirus pandemic

According to the memo, depositaries must issue an alert with a full explanation if a fund is about to suspend shareholder dealing.

They will also be obliged to inform the FCA if a fund incurs a NAV drop of more than 10% on any single day, caused either by volatility, client redemptions or other factors.

Simultaneously, depositaries must notify the FCA when a fund suffers a disproportionate number of failed trades or if it is struggling to meet its margin calls.

As a result, depositaries will become one of the keys to ensuring that investor interests are fully safeguarded during this crisis.

Overseeing liquidity

Regulators including the FCA and Central Bank of Ireland had made it clear that liquidity risk management ought to be a priority for asset managers after a series of high-profile fund suspensions in 2019.

Elsewhere, new ESMA measures will soon require depositaries to affirm that managers have well-documented liquidity risk management processes in place.

These rules were primarily introduced to stop daily dealing managers accumulating exposures to illiquid assets, potentially preventing them from meeting redemption requests.

However, the liquidity provisions could not have reasonably accounted for the market dislocation we are witnessing today. In many cases, equity securities considered to be highly liquid and revenue generating at the beginning of the year - such as airlines, travel companies and hospitality services - are facing panicked, mass sell-offs and potential defaults.

Given the uncertainty about how long the pandemic will last, the valuation of once vanilla assets, let-alone illiquid positions, will become more difficult.

In these challenging circumstances, depositaries must support market integrity and accurate pricing by performing their NAV (net asset value) oversight responsibilities as thoroughly as possible.

Facilitating BCP

Covid-19's disruption is making life particularly tough for smaller asset managers, many of whom will often only have a handful of operational staff carrying out core back office activities.

If one or more member of the operations team falls ill or is unable to access the relevant IT system, this could cause serious clerical problems for SME firms.

During such critical times, it is essential the industry collaborates so that it can emerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever.

Depositaries, and other fund service providers, should be ready to support clients experiencing operational issues.