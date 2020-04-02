Roll-on: It's NOT the end of the world as we know it

The news and media are awash with health and economic fears resulting from Covid-19. It dominates my boards and day-to-day life. My only takeaway is it is not leading to panic-based decision-making.

My irrational 'id' is doing a great job trying to overwhelm my rational self. As those charged to make sane decisions, we should show sympathy for the million or so workers in financial services.

Together we form an interconnected economy. Mass confidence is an intangible commodity yet invaluable in times such as these. Nurture it, grow it.

Now is not the time for the hubris of bears and doomsayers. We need positive leadership, so step up.

For the millennials, this is likely to be the first crash they have encountered, as wage-earning adults.

For those of us who remember previous crashes, now is the time to show surety and some steadfast resolve.

Like most NEDs, we will be digesting the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and its global macro effects on sentiment, companies, supply chains, earnings and ultimately investment portfolios.

The outbreak will also have subtle effects such as a likely impact on boards and committee attendance. It will also impinge research trips, fund manager roadshows and conferences.

More meetings will be conducted remotely, fewer prepared to congregate in large centres, greater focus will be put on digital information.

Just as it will take China time to get back to normal; then so to for our industry. It really needs to as we hurtle towards a hard Brexit and post a number of Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) letters.

Unsurprisingly, a Freudian flight to safety will overtake all other instincts in times like these. Longer term those needs will expand, become more nuanced and evolve.

Needs of value, transparency, stewardship, climate change and consent will all return. Therefore, we have to also plan for those future needs before the latest crisis is over.

We cannot just fire-fight - we will need to rebuild - from which it is likely we must also change further at a corporate and cultural level.

For my investment committees, downside dominates. FCA interventions on liquidity seem more provocative than helpful at a time like this but in fairness that regulatory ball started rolling before the market top and well before the virus.

More broadly we will welcome regulator attempts to stymie short selling. There will be a next time.

I am not going to tell you anything different, but these events are not insurmountable if we apply wisdom and dial down the worst of our social media herding.

These markets might at least expose those zombie firms that have shuffled along for years without clear purpose or customer outcome.

For them, the world is about to end as they know it, the rest of us will still be here.

Be safe and take comfort that we will come out the other side.

