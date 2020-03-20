Four themes for fund pickers amid 'extraordinary' market conditions

Growth versus value





We had begun to observe a nascent reversal over the last few months of the outperformance of growth versus value up until the end of February.





This was most notable in the UK market where the post- election "Boris Bounce" resulted in flows of money into the UK, one of the cheapest asset classes, which benefited some of the more value sectors.





As the market began to wobble on Covid-19 concerns during March we saw growth sectors and stocks globally giving back performance as clients locked in outperformance.





However, the dramatic sell-off, which was particularly savage in the carbon complex of oil stocks and metals and mining, has seen a complete reversal of that mini-trend, with growth stocks, sectors and managers exposed to those areas once again outperforming strongly in the last week, and year to date.





V alue managers who had been waiting for a reversal in markets and momentum have been disappointed as this sell-off has actually been harmful to many of those managers.





Photo: Number 10/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0