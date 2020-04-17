View From The Top: How to insulate a portfolio from a long-term equity market correction

Before the market rout of the coronavirus, equity investors have had much to cheer about in recent months as equities continued a relentless climb, driving indices in the US and Europe to record highs.

Now we are seeing share price falls on a par with those in the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, investors are pouring into safe havens, including gold and government bonds.

But one asset class that remains undervalued on a relative basis is real assets, whose prices still lie at a historical low versus financial assets.

It is worth taking a step back and looking at the state of global equities in recent months to get a sense of perspective on the market and the dynamics driving what was a historic rally.

Before the spread of the coronavirus, the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all surged to record highs, as valuations pushed ever higher.

Market correction

The impact of the coronavirus may be a temporary correction that will rebalance itself as the virus becomes more controlled, but regardless of its impact, there is no doubt that valuations had become stretched to breaking point.

Much has been made of the impact of passive investing on global indices, as the ‘index huggers' continued to create self-fulfilling prophecies around share price movements, incrementally driving prices up with their herd mentality.

Even the minority of active investors were compelled to hold certain core stocks or risk underperforming.

It is clear this created a valuation dislocation in the market, which was largely ignored for structural reasons.

There has been no merit for most investors in calling the top of a historically long bull market and missing out on subsequent gains.

But this came at the cost of ignoring all the characteristics of a market bubble and the risk of major losses in the event of a market shock like the coronavirus.

We can look back further than 2008 when markets were inflated by over-reliance on debt markets to the TMT bubble of the late 1990s, which burst with a bang in 2000.

There were factors that created that situation that are being replicated in today's market - concentration in a selection of stocks (this time genuine tech stocks), a lack of credible fundamental analysis and a disregard for the implications of P/E multiples.

The dilemma is how to insulate a portfolio from any potential long-term equity market corrections by investing in other asset classes.

At present, it would appear there is a lack of options, with bond returns expected to hit record lows in 2020. Several countries, in fact, have bonds trading at sub-zero yields all the way out to ten years, or longer.

Real assets remain historically undervalued - prices relative to financial assets are at their lowest in a century.

As a result, they present an opportunity to benefit from rising valuations during a market correction, with the bonus of a liquidity premium.

The lack of correlation to equities, inflation protection and non-cyclical nature of infrastructure investments makes it an asset class that is likely to outperform over coming years.

Over the past decade, core private infrastructure had virtually no correlation to equities or bonds.

According to data from Preqin, global infrastructure generated an annualised return of 8.9% over the past ten years, higher than global equity and bonds, which returned 7% and 3.4% respectively.

ESG

Another factor drawing investors into real assets is the opportunity to meet ESG investment criteria.

At present, there is a strong pipeline of opportunities in the UK and across Europe for investors who are keen to benefit from the steady returns and green attraction of renewables infrastructure. These opportunities are only likely to increase.

Global investment in renewable energy is on course to reach £2.1trn by the end of this decade, more than triple the amount of the previous decade, according to a report from the UN Environment Programme.

The UK rose to become the seventh most attractive destination in the world for renewables investment in 2019 according to EY's report ranking 40 countries on the attractiveness of their renewable energy investment and deployment opportunities.

This month, the UK abandoned its opposition to subsidising new onshore windfarms.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance recently predicted that by 2030, onshore and offshore wind will account for as much as 64% of electricity generation in the UK.

Electricity generation from renewable sources surpassed generation from gas for the first time since records began during Q3 of 2019.

All of this means investment in the infrastructure will be critical to managing this growth sustainably.

An impressive £1.6bn of capital was raised last year to invest in renewables, which will boost the profile of new energy, such as wind and solar.

We have seen the infrastructure market develop steadily over the past decade, attracting a swathe of institutional investment as a mainstream asset class.

The coronavirus may be an opportunity to pause and take another look at asset allocation.

If we can see market contagion spread so rapidly in 2020, investors need to carefully think about where the best protection might lie.

Tony Dalwood is CEO of Gresham House