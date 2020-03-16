Four reasons why emerging market investors should not panic

Coronavirus uncertainty and an oil price war have created fear, but future stimulus and lessons from history provide reassurance for investors.

Global equities have been shaken this week as investors, who were already grappling with the economic impact from the coronavirus, were hit unexpectedly by a tumbling oil price.

With markets already fragile - February saw the S&P 500 experience its fastest 10% fall since the Great Depression as Covid-19 escalated from a temporary regional shock to a global phenomenon - Monday saw the largest one-day losses since the financial crisis as Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war against Russia.

While many unknown factors remain and investors are understandably nervous, based on what we do know and what has gone before, we believe there are several reasons to be reassured.

The market impact looks overdone

Emerging markets have inevitably been sold-off in the global panic (although slightly less severely than developed ones) and have fallen around 16% year-to-date.

Last week, the OECD estimated that Covid-19 will slow global economic growth from 3.9% to 2.4% in 2020 with the largest downward revisions for China and other emerging markets.

While Chinese factory closures, travel restrictions and quarantines have reduced output - the manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropped from 50 (neutral) to 35.7 in February - it seems to have been effective in reducing the virus transmission.

New reported cases have been falling and the OECD predict that although the impact on the Chinese economy will be significant, it will be short-lived.

It expects 2020 GDP growth to be 0.8% lower at 4.9% but 0.9% higher next year at 6.4% as lost output is regained.

We know that markets are swayed by sentiment (both positive and negative), but the limited long-term economic impact of coronavirus means that the current market panic is probably overdone.

Similarly, the market reaction to the oil price fall this weekend has been extreme. Against a backdrop of coronavirus fears, this is understandable although the long-term impact is unknown.

Some analysts see Saudi Arabia's decision to increase supply when demand is falling as an attempt to force Russia back to the negotiating table, particularly as cheap oil is not in the kingdom's long-term interests.

Stimulus is coming

The OECD has urged governments to act "swiftly and forcefully" to overcome the coronavirus and its economic impact, calling for monetary and fiscal support.

In addition to public health measures and income protection for vulnerable groups and businesses, this includes macroeconomic policies and fiscal spending to restore confidence and support incomes.

Chinese authorities have cut lending rates and pumped billions of yuan into the banking system to make it easier for lenders to extend credit, in addition to reducing taxes and pledging to adopt more proactive fiscal policies.

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus has spread internationally, so has the central bank response. The Federal Reserve last week joined Canada, Australia and Malaysia in cutting borrowing rates, which should be supportive for emerging markets.

Lower US interest rates have historically driven capital flows to higher yielding emerging market (EM) countries and supported their currencies.

We are also likely to see further fiscal stimulus which will boost EMs via co-ordinated tax cuts and government spending to stimulate demand.

More broadly, the long-term EM economic growth story remains compelling. They have delivered higher growth than developed markets every year this century and produced similar or better return on equity over the same period.

Even following the recent coronavirus downgrades, developing markets will remain the long-term engine of the global economy.

Valuations are a good indicator of future returns

As equity investors, history tells us that valuation is a strong indicator of returns. Before the latest sell-off, emerging markets traded at 1.7x P/B which since the turn of the century has been followed by average five-year annualised returns of 12.5%.

This has now fallen to 1.5x signalling the potential for significant gains ahead.

We have also seen historically that the larger the discount to developed markets, the higher the probability of superior relative performance over the subsequent period.

EM are currently around a third cheaper than DM (P/B 2.2x), which is similar to 2002 when the SARS disease had broken out and EM traded at a 39% discount.

In the following period to the end of 2007, EM equities returned over 150%, outperforming DM stocks by over 140%.

Volatility creates opportunity

The coronavirus outbreak has seen volatility return to equity markets with the current VIX 'fear gauge' exceeded only three times previously since the financial crisis.

It will likely remain high until there are signs that the outbreak has been contained or we see additional financial stimulus.

The panic has triggered a relatively indiscriminate sell-off. But markets exposed to Asia or commodities have fallen the most, while the energy sector has been hardest hit as the oil price has fallen nearly 50% since the turn of the year.

For equity investors, this creates opportunities to enter attractive companies at discounted valuations. Our broad mandate, active approach and value focus mean that are we are especially well-placed to capitalise.

In conclusion, market events will have been unsettling, particularly in light of the fund's recent relative return which has been impacted by the broader underperformance of EM (relative to developed markets), value (relative to growth) and small-mid cap companies (relative to large).

But through careful monitoring of portfolios and associated risks from the coronavirus and oil market turmoil carefully, we strongly believe investors will be rewarded as the panic subsides and sentiment gives way to company fundamentals.

Fredrik Bjelland is portfolio manager at SKAGEN Funds