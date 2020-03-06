International Women's Day: Company engagement moves the needle on gender equality

Will Pomroy, SDG engagement and small & mid cap equities lead engager





Gender pay inequality is an issue across professions, seniority and regions, but one sector we've been focusing on in particular is healthcare.





There is substantial evidence of sizable pay differentials across the healthcare professions between men and women, from male nurses out-earning female nurses by 10% despite being out-numbered by 10:1; or a near 40% gap among physicians.

But the gender pay gap doesn't tell the whole story of income inequality: companies need to extend their scrutiny to the ethnicity pay gap.





According to the Institute for Women's Policy Research, black women in the US are paid 61 cents for every dollar made by a white, non-Hispanic male – that's a loss of more than $23,000 a year.





To ensure the world of work is fair for all, companies must tackle structural and inbuilt biases in their workplaces.

To help bridge the gender pay gap, one company we have been engaging with is AMN Healthcare, the largest healthcare staffing provider in the US, providing temporary and permanent staffing and workforce solutions to healthcare providers throughout the country.

Since 2018, we have spoken with the company's chief executive on multiple occasions while also speaking with the chair, chief financial officer, head of investor relations and other individuals through the business.





We have been delighted by the response of AMN's leadership team since we began to engage with them on the topic of gender pay inequality in the US healthcare industry.





In 2018, AMN Healthcare was proactive in drawing attention to scale of gender pay equality.





Merritt Hawkins, a subsidiary of AMN, conducted research on the scale of pay inequality in the state of Maryland and evidenced that even when controlled for the number of hours worked, female physicians still earned 37% less than their male counterparts.





The company's public commitment within its CSR report last year to "lead the healthcare industry on this issue" is further evidence of its laudable intention to both shine a light on this area of inequality and take action to address it.

AMN are taking measures at an industry level through the American Staffing Association and through its individual businesses to evidence the benefits of diversity and elevate this topic with their customers in a bid to overcome challenges such as those around unconscious bias.





Looking forward, the intention is to pilot measures to establish what "good" hiring practices look like while developing initiatives to support female candidates in their career development.