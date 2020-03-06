International Women's Day: Company engagement moves the needle on gender equality

How firms are working towards shrinking inequality

Iw gender diversity 036 580x358
To mark International Women's Day this Sunday, experts from Federated Hermes tell Investment Week the ways they are addressing gender inequality through company engagement, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Pomroy will federated hermes 2020 580x358
Will Pomroy, SDG engagement and small & mid cap equities lead engager

Gender pay inequality is an issue across professions, seniority and regions, but one sector we've been focusing on in particular is healthcare. 

There is substantial evidence of sizable pay differentials across the healthcare professions between men and women, from male nurses out-earning female nurses by 10% despite being out-numbered by 10:1; or a near 40% gap among physicians.
 
But the gender pay gap doesn't tell the whole story of income inequality: companies need to extend their scrutiny to the ethnicity pay gap. 

According to the Institute for Women's Policy Research, black women in the US are paid 61 cents for every dollar made by a white, non-Hispanic male – that's a loss of more than $23,000 a year. 

To ensure the world of work is fair for all, companies must tackle structural and inbuilt biases in their workplaces.
 
To help bridge the gender pay gap, one company we have been engaging with is AMN Healthcare, the largest healthcare staffing provider in the US, providing temporary and permanent staffing and workforce solutions to healthcare providers throughout the country.
 
Since 2018, we have spoken with the company's chief executive on multiple occasions while also speaking with the chair, chief financial officer, head of investor relations and other individuals through the business. 

We have been delighted by the response of AMN's leadership team since we began to engage with them on the topic of gender pay inequality in the US healthcare industry.

 In 2018, AMN Healthcare was proactive in drawing attention to scale of gender pay equality. 

Merritt Hawkins, a subsidiary of AMN, conducted research on the scale of pay inequality in the state of Maryland and evidenced that even when controlled for the number of hours worked, female physicians still earned 37% less than their male counterparts. 

The company's public commitment within its CSR report last year to "lead the healthcare industry on this issue" is further evidence of its laudable intention to both shine a light on this area of inequality and take action to address it.
 
AMN are taking measures at an industry level through the American Staffing Association and through its individual businesses to evidence the benefits of diversity and elevate this topic with their customers in a bid to overcome challenges such as those around unconscious bias. 

Looking forward, the intention is to pilot measures to establish what "good" hiring practices look like while developing initiatives to support female candidates in their career development.
Hay aaron federated hermes 2020 580x358
Aaron Hay, fixed income lead engager

We believe that bondholder engagement is equally important as shareholder engagement. 

It is vital that companies acknowledge that in creating economic value they also have an impact on society and the environment.  

In having purposeful dialog with companies in which we are invested, we can encourage them to think about ways that they can create value while mitigating stress on society and the environment.  

The global high-yield market offers a plethora of opportunities to identify companies which recognise the benefits of considering non-financial factors and have the willingness and ability to change. 

Through company engagement with such companies, we are able promote how achieving goals such as a gender equal workforce can lead to multiple positive outcomes such as enhanced collaboration, innovative idea generation, talent retention, and outline the steps in order to get there. 

Many high-yield issuers are yet to focus on creating positive change, enabling us to play an important role in their efforts to become impactful.

One company we are currently engaging with is Dell, the American technology provider. While we are still early on in the engagement process, we have been pleased with the level of openness at the company and their willingness to improve.

Women currently comprise 30.4% of Dell's workforce, but the company has set out some laudable targets for improving this in its latest social impact strategy, Progress Made Real. 

By 2030, they aim to have women make up 50% of the global workforce and 40% of global people managers (almost doubling current representation at this level).
Chow christine federated hermes 2020 580x358
Dr. Christine Chow, engagement professional, EOS

One engagement theme we will continue to focus on over the next three years is human capital management. In a knowledge economy, it is vital that companies look beyond physical assets to understand sources of long-term value. 

This includes the pursuit of gender diversity. Diversity is of value at different levels, including at the board, senior executive management and operational staff level.

Technology companies have traditionally employed few women, with even fewer women achieving senior management positions. 

Many tech companies that we engage will cite the talent pipeline problem as a reason for the low levels of gender diversity in technical roles, but it does not give the full story. Companies should acknowledge the issue and commit to playing a meaningful role in addressing it. 

For example, we are currently engaging with a technology company that has a female executive education programme and flexible working programme. 

However, we have stressed that gender equality is not just about education, and that senior women in leadership need sponsorship and a clear path to progression. 

It is important to shift the dialogue at companies to ensure they are building a clear strategy for developing talent. 

That means expanding the initial pipeline of talent by supporting STEM education while focusing on diversity and inclusion at every level throughout the organisation.
The figures in the latest World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report show that while the gap in gender equality is narrowing, there remains significant disparity between men and women globally.

Gender parity globally has reached 68.6%, but complete gender equality is not something we will see in our lifetimes, and likely nor will our children.

Policymakers have a vital role to play if we are to make any sort of sizeable shift towards meeting gender equality, but investors must also fulfil their roles as stewards of capital in order to move the needle. 

Although much remains to be done, we have seen some notable, positive changes being made as a result of our engagement work with companies.

The UN SDGs have provided an ideal framework for engaging to create more impactful and financially successful companies.

Here, we identify how our teams have been working collaboratively with firms to help target SDG 5: gender equality.

