Semi-liquid funds 'not magic diversifiers' as investors seek higher returns

Long term is 'name of the game'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Investors are being warned that semi-liquid, or evergreen, funds "are not an automatic fix", as they look to boost their portfolios.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Vontobel names Anthony Corrigan global head of consultant relations

Guinness Global Investors appoints Craig Veysey to lead fixed income offering

More on Funds

EdenTree renames entire fund range to align with SDR labelling
Funds

EdenTree renames entire fund range to align with SDR labelling

'Focus' and 'Impact' labels

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 17 February 2026 • 1 min read
Nedgroup Investments' Rob Burdett: What recent fund launches tell us about portfolio dynamics
Funds

Nedgroup Investments' Rob Burdett: What recent fund launches tell us about portfolio dynamics

1,578 new funds in 2025

Rob Burdett
clock 17 February 2026 • 4 min read
Semi-liquid funds 'not magic diversifiers' as investors seek higher returns
Funds

Semi-liquid funds 'not magic diversifiers' as investors seek higher returns

Long term is 'name of the game'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 16 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot