Over 99% of Smithson trust shareholders back rollover plans

To become an OEIC

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Shareholders of Smithson investment trust (SSON) have overwhelmingly backed the board’s plans to rollover into an open-ended fund.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Climate change considerations 'now the norm' at Bank of England

Aviva Investors and Ripple to partner on fund tokenisation

More on Investment Trusts

Saba resurfaces for round three with EWI as it proposes board overhaul
Investment Trusts

Saba resurfaces for round three with EWI as it proposes board overhaul

AGM to take place in April

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 February 2026 • 4 min read
Saba recruits Singer's James Waterlow to expand London operation
Investment Trusts

Saba recruits Singer's James Waterlow to expand London operation

To work alongside Paul Kazarian

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 February 2026 • 1 min read
Saba takes fresh stake in HarbourVest Global Private Equity trust
Investment Trusts

Saba takes fresh stake in HarbourVest Global Private Equity trust

Latest in flurry of positions

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 06 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot