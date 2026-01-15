Shareholders back Finsbury Growth & Income with 96% voting for continuation

Annual general meeting

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Shareholders in Finsbury Growth & Income (FGT) have given the green light for the trust to continue at its annual general meeting today (15 January), attended by Investment Week.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

IEM pre-empts Saba ambush and offers activist exit opportunity

Fund managers cautious on Japanese snap-election rally

Trustpilot