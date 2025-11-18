St James's Place CEO backs Treasury plans to cut Cash ISA limit

Argues it will encourage long-term investment

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The CEO of one of the UK’s biggest wealth managers Mark FitzPatrick of St James’s Place has supported the Treasury’s rumoured plans to cut the Cash ISA limit.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Brickwood AM seeks to recruit as one year anniversary approaches

Newton IM's Tom Wilson joins Schroders to co-run Sue Noffke UK equity fund

More on UK

St James's Place CEO backs Treasury plans to cut Cash ISA limit
UK

St James's Place CEO backs Treasury plans to cut Cash ISA limit

Argues it will encourage long-term investment

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 18 November 2025 • 2 min read
Christmas rate cut 'more nailed on' as UK unemployment rises to 5%
UK

Christmas rate cut 'more nailed on' as UK unemployment rises to 5%

MPC meets on 18 December

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 11 November 2025 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: The Budget cat is (almost) out of the bag
UK

Friday Briefing: The Budget cat is (almost) out of the bag

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 November 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot