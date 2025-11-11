FE fundinfo hires Maryam Longrus to lead private markets expansion

Joins from FIS

Michael Nelson
1 min read

FE fundinfo has appointed Maryam Longrus as head of private markets to help with the expansion of its Nexus platform into the fast-growing area.

EQ Investors hires Tom Wait as investment manager
People moves

EQ Investors hires Tom Wait as investment manager

Joins from RBC Brewin Dolphin

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
12 November 2025 • 1 min read
Newly launched Keyridge AM hires ex-RLAM veteran Rob Williams as CCO
People moves

Newly launched Keyridge AM hires ex-RLAM veteran Rob Williams as CCO

To lead firm’s growth strategy

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
12 November 2025 • 2 min read
