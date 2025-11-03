EY upgrades UK growth forecast to 1.5% following increased government spending

Growth set to slow in 2026

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Consultancy and audit giant EY has upgraded its UK growth forecast for 2025 from 1% to 1.5% after increases in public spending.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Life Science REIT shareholders summoned to approve managed wind-down

FCA greenlights Fidelity's bitcoin ETP for retail investor access

Trustpilot