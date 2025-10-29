Double exit from Rathbones as chief investment counsul retires

Head of strategic partnerships departs

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Rathbones has seen two senior staff call time at the firm, in a combination of retirement and new opportunities.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Fed rate cut 'foregone conclusion'

Saba Capital re-enters Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

More on People moves

Double exit from Rathbones as chief investment counsul retires
People moves

Double exit from Rathbones as chief investment counsul retires

Head of strategic partnerships departs

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 29 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trust veteran Simon Crinage to retire from JPMAM after 42 years
People moves

Trust veteran Simon Crinage to retire from JPMAM after 42 years

Simon Elliott to replace him

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 October 2025 • 2 min read
Oberon Investments continues recruitment drive with Hawksmoor team hire
People moves

Oberon Investments continues recruitment drive with Hawksmoor team hire

Four new joiners

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 October 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot