Columbia Threadneedle preparing to launch inaugural fleet of active ETFs in Europe

Designed as core active equity allocations

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has received regulatory approval to offer a series of active ETF strategies to European clients, the company’s first listed ETFs in that market.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Number of complaints to financial service firms jumps almost 4%

10,000 Interns Foundation hits landmark 10,000th paid internship

More on ETFs

Columbia Threadneedle preparing to launch inaugural fleet of active ETFs in Europe
ETFs

Columbia Threadneedle preparing to launch inaugural fleet of active ETFs in Europe

Designed as core active equity allocations

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 23 October 2025 • 2 min read
HANetf puts European defence ETF in line for Article 8 classification
ETFs

HANetf puts European defence ETF in line for Article 8 classification

Switching to a screened index

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Defence spending in the Indo-Pacific - What to expect by 2030
ETFs

Partner Insight: Defence spending in the Indo-Pacific - What to expect by 2030

For investors, the point is clear: Indo-Pacific defence budgets have the potential to expand by transformative amounts, says HANetf’s Head of Research Tom Bailey.

Tom Bailey, HANetf
clock 07 October 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot