Former Aviva UK CEO David Barral dies in car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read

Former Aviva UK and Ireland CEO David Barral has died in a car crash near Wetherby.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Schroders and Lloyds swap stakes in SPW and Cazenove as joint venture ends

Benchmark's Gillian Hepburn joins Vanguard to lead adviser proposition

More on Industry

Former Aviva UK CEO David Barral dies in car crash
Industry

Former Aviva UK CEO David Barral dies in car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 17 October 2025 • 1 min read
Ascot Lloyd IM CIO warns you cannot let fees drive investment decisions as firm prepares for passive launch
Industry

Ascot Lloyd IM CIO warns you cannot let fees drive investment decisions as firm prepares for passive launch

David Morcher recently took over the mantle

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 October 2025 • 4 min read
Bank of England has no spending record or set budget for AI testing
Industry

Bank of England has no spending record or set budget for AI testing

Freedom of Information request

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 09 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot