Bank of England has no spending record or set budget for AI testing

Freedom of Information request

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

The Bank of England does not have a cohesive record of the amount it has spent on AI-related testing or what budget it has specifically allocated to future AI initiatives, Investment Week can reveal.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Fidelity slashes Bitcoin ETP fee as retail access to crypto opens

Rathbones' Thomson trimming Nvidia despite it being the 'best performing investment of my career'

More on Industry

Bank of England has no spending record or set budget for AI testing
Industry

Bank of England has no spending record or set budget for AI testing

Freedom of Information request

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 09 October 2025 • 1 min read
Investment Week senior reporter wins AIC Media Award
Industry

Investment Week senior reporter wins AIC Media Award

Helen Pridham Rising Star award

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 01 October 2025 • 1 min read
Square Mile rebrands under Titan banner and launches MPS range
Industry

Square Mile rebrands under Titan banner and launches MPS range

Marks ‘latest major product collaboration’

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 08 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot