FCA secures $101m redress for investors from Michael Platt's BlueCrest

Follows lengthy legal dispute

Linus Uhlig
BlueCrest Capital Management, a hedge fund co-founded by billionaire Michael Platt, has agreed to pay $101m (£76m) in redress to investors, marking the end to a years-long legal battle between the hedge fund and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

